The Clippers came into this season knowing that they would be without Kawhi Leonard for an extended period of time; however, the injury bug has plagued other areas of their roster as well. After a back injury forced him to miss significant time last season, Serge Ibaka has still yet to return to game action. He has been joined on the sidelines recently by Marcus Morris, who after playing just one game, has been out with a knee injury.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO