ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was carjacked and one of the suspects was shot in north St. Louis Monday night. At around 8:30 p.m., St. Louis police received a call for a report of a “hold up.” When officers arrived, a 37-year-old woman said she was walking from her car to her home when two people approached her and asked for her phone.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO