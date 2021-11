In 2017, the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) and the Center for First-generation Student Success launched the inaugural First-Generation (First-gen) College Celebration. I honor first-gens for their commitment to being an agent of change for themselves and their families. The dedication it takes to just begin the path to a college degree takes perseverance, patience, and sacrifice. I, too, am a proud First-Gen.

