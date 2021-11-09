CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm temps continue in the middle of fall Tuesday

By Noel Navarro
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA frontal system near James Bay extends down to the Upper Peninsula, bringing light rain shower chances tonight and through tomorrow morning as it exits the region. Clearing skies, breezy winds and slight cooling follow the front’s passage but temps are expected to trend above the seasonal average for...

