Gas Prices are Skyrocketing
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Typically the trend in gas prices climb in the Spring and decline in the Fall due to decrease in demand for gas after warmer months, however this year...www.wifr.com
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Typically the trend in gas prices climb in the Spring and decline in the Fall due to decrease in demand for gas after warmer months, however this year...www.wifr.com
Propane costs are predicted to DOUBLE! Rural homes, business, farms will be harmed, just like Biden & Obama want
Comments / 1