CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs police officers cleared in fatal shooting of teen, state attorney says

By Michaela Mulligan
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4yMl_0cqfH3BZ00
Alexander King is seen in this image provided by the Tarpon Springs Police Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Chief Jeffrey Young identified King, an 11th grader at Tarpons Springs High School, as the subject who was shot by police officers Saturday night after pointing an Airsoft rifle at passing cars and responding officers. Two Tarpon Springs Officers fired 12 rounds at King. King was later pronounced deceased at Bayonet Point Hospital. [ Tarpon Springs Police ]

The Pinellas-Pasco County State Attorney’s Office has determined the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy by Tarpon Springs police officers was justifiable homicide, according to a letter from State Attorney Bruce Bartlett.

Officers shot and killed Alexander King on Oct. 16 after King pointed what they believed was a rifle at them and passing cars, according to police.

Bartlett’s letter, addressed to Tarpon Springs Police Chief Jeffrey Young, was released Monday. In it, he states an investigation determined all officers performed within their legal duties after King repeatedly defied commands to put down the weapon.

King was carrying an airsoft rifle, also known as a pellet gun, but the state attorney’s office said it appeared to be a rifle, except for a “faded orange tip” that officers couldn’t see from a distance at night.

The names of the two officers who shot King are being withheld after the two officers, as well as five others at the scene who didn’t fire their weapons, invoked their right to remain anonymous under Marsy’s Law.

The events of the night are laid out in the state attorney’s letter based on testimony and reports.

Tarpon Springs police received reports of an armed person near the intersection of Pinellas and Tarpon avenues around 9:30 p.m. that night. The first officer to arrive saw King standing at the northwest corner of the intersection, in front of the Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce.

King pointed his rifle at the officer, passing cars and himself, causing the officer to get behind their vehicle. The officer heard King yelling, “Shoot me, shoot me,” the letter said.

The officer repeatedly told King to put down his weapon. Multiple officers arrived on the scene, armed with handguns and a rifle, as they say King pointed his weapon at them. Two officers said they were afraid King was going to shoot them or another officer, so they shot him.

Bullets struck King four times. He fell to the ground, dropping his airsoft gun.

A cellphone video from a civilian corroborates this account and shows King pulling the slide back and charging the rifle, as if it were a real gun, according to the letter.

King was taken to Bayfront Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The letter also outlines King’s history, including at least seven Baker Acts. Between 2016 to 2019, there were multiple battery incidents involving other students, employees and school resource officers. In 2019, a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office threat assessment resulted in King’s removal from Tarpon Springs High School, the letter said.

According to the incident report, King was observed drawing pictures of knives, guns, German soldiers and swastikas. Officers reported that King said he enjoyed the uneasiness his behavior caused some students.

King was receiving private counseling and had been diagnosed with ADHD, ODD and depression. Later, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, officials said.

In a subsequent check-in, King and his mother reported he was doing better after a medication change. A month later, Tarpon Springs police responded to a call from King’s mother, saying her son had armed himself with four knives and run away. When police located King, they say he was armed with two knives. King approached the two officers, and after continued verbal commands to drop the knives, one officer deployed a pepper ball launcher, a non-lethal weapon.

King was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. He was later Baker Acted.

King’s sister, Kelly Greenawald, took to Facebook to address his death. In it, she acknowledges King’s battle with mental illness. He’d had help from counselors and doctors since he was 3 years old, after his adoption at the age of 2.

Greenawald described King as a loving, funny and good-hearted kid. She says he “soaked up knowledge like a sponge.” He was a gifted artist and musician, she said, playing multiple instruments, including guitar, bass, banjo and the drums.

King had been doing well in the past three years, Greenawald said over Facebook. He had a job at a local sub shop, and he’d been learning how to weld. His dream job was to become an underwater welder, she said.

According to the letter, Greenawald told officers that on the evening of the incident, King was upset and left the house after threatening to kill himself. She did not contact the police when King left with the airsoft rifle, the letter said.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Pickup truck kills pedestrian in Largo

A pickup truck struck and killed a pedestrian Friday night in Pinellas County, according to the Largo Police Department. The pedestrian had entered the westbound curb lane of the 3200 block of East Bay Drive in Largo and was struck by an oncoming truck, police said in a news release. Largo Police officers were dispatched at approximately 10 p.m., and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
LARGO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
Tarpon Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bus rider struck and killed by vehicle on Ulmerton

LARGO — A pedestrian stepping from a bus was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning, Largo police said. The collision occurred at about 6:55 a.m. on Ulmerton Road near Belcher Road. The pedestrian had gotten off the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus and was attempting to cross Ulmerton...
LARGO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tractor trailer driver killed in Hillsborough crash

The driver of a tractor trailer was killed in a crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard early Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. The crash occurred about 1:15 a.m. at the intersection with Waring Drive. Troopers said a 27-year-old man from Gulfport, Miss., was driving a car east when he made a left turn in front of the tractor trailer.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa man faces DUI manslaughter charge in death of pedestrian

A 48-year-old Tampa man was arrested Thursday on a DUI manslaughter charge after he struck and killed a pedestrian, police said. James White was driving on Highland Oaks Drive, located in the Hunters Green subdivision, around 2:56 a.m. When he came to a slight curve, his SUV left his lane and crossed into a bike lane — hitting a pedestrian who was walking in that lane, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Bartlett
Tampa Bay Times

Zephyrhills driver hits, kills pedestrian in Pasco County, troopers say

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a sedan in Pasco County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 66-year-old Zephyrhills man was driving a sedan on Gall Boulevard, north of Tucker Road in Zephyrhills South, when the unidentified male pedestrian walked in front of the man’s vehicle around 7:11 p.m., troopers said.
Tampa Bay Times

Pedestrian death shuts down MLK Jr. Blvd in West Tampa

TAMPA — Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian struck by a car Friday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. between N Habana Avenue and N MacDill Avenue, police say. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard remained...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

How Florida’s ‘two-strikes’ law leads to life sentences

This article was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. An investigation by The Marshall Project and the Tampa Bay Times shows how a law passed in the 1990s contributes to Florida leading the nation in people serving life prison sentences without the chance of parole, including the case of a St. Petersburg man who was one of the first to be sentenced under the law.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#State Attorney#Guns
Tampa Bay Times

Could Uber help solve who scammed a Tampa Bay widow out of $700,000?

Detectives investigating the theft of more than $700,000 from an elderly Hillsborough County woman are now looking for a bit of a lift from Uber. This summer, scammers convinced 82-year-old Anna Nunn that her granddaughter was in serious legal trouble and needed her help, convincing Nunn to make repeated withdrawals from her bank and hand over bricks of cash to a courier, according to her attorney and a lawsuit filed in the case.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida adds 10,746 COVID cases, 363 deaths in past week

Florida reported 10,746 coronavirus cases over the seven-day period from Nov. 5-11, an average of about 1,500 infections per day — the lowest weekly infection rate since early June. The latest tally brings the total number of COVID-19 cases up to 3,668,077 since the pandemic’s first two cases in Florida were reported more than 20 months ago on March 1, 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy