‘The Beach’ by A24 Will Be a Week-Long ‘Continuous Streaming Experience’

By Jose Pedro Eichenseer
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn November 22nd, A24 is releasing the documentary The Beach by Australian director Warwick Thornton. It is going to be a visual experience like no other. The film will be steaming online for 24 hours for seven days. Few studios today are experimenting with the limits of cinematography the...

movies.mxdwn.com

