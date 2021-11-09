CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marissa Nadler Unveils New Peaceful Video For “Lemon Queen”

By Skyler Graham
Cover picture for the articleWhen constantly surrounded by laptops, smartphones and social media, it’s only natural to crave the peace of nature. Marissa Nadler’s recent video for “Lemon Queen” perfectly captures this desire with its glitches and grain of a home video and interspersed clips of weeping willows and sunflowers moving in the wind. Nadler...

Stereogum

City Girls – “Scared”

We last heard from City Girls, the ruthlessly blank-faced Miami duo, when they released their sample-heavy electro jam “Twerkulator” this past summer. That song did OK, but it sadly did not result in the members of Kraftwerk getting writing credits on a massive global hit. But City Girls members Yung Miami and JT have kept up their busy guest-appearance schedule; JT, for instance, is on Summer Walker’s recent hit “Ex For A Reason.” And today, City Girls are back with a new song that sounds nothing like “Twerkulator.”
Variety

Jack White to Release Two New Albums in 2022: ‘Fear of the Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’

Jack White has announced the upcoming release of two new albums next year —his first new full-length collections in over four years. “Fear of the Dawn” will arrive on April 8 and “Entering Heaven Alive” will follow on July 22. White has also unveiled the video for his latest song “Taking Me Back,” which you can see below.   Further details on the albums — apart from vinyl-release information, which isn’t surprising from White, a notorious vinyl obsessive — were scant, although the titles and cover artwork are certainly glooming and reflect a theme of mortality. In addition to the standard black vinyl version...
Dark Mark Vs. Skeleton Joe Unveil Horrifying New Video for “Living Dead”

In conjunction with their self-titled debut album, Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe recently released a music video for one of the tracks from the album, “Living Dead.” The trippy and terrifying video — which was aptly released on Halloween — focuses on the teeth of Mark Lanegan of Screaming Trees, Joe Cardamone of The Icarus Line and guest bassist Duff McKagan. The gruesome visuals make the video hard to watch, but the flashing lights and Bowie-esque synths compel viewers to dive deeper into the song’s meaning.
stereoboard.com

Arca Unveils Video For Two New Tracks Prada And Rakata

Arca has unveiled a video with two new songs. The striking new clip—created by Arca with frequent collaborator and digital artist Frederick Heyman—includes the tracks Prada and Rakata, two twisted reggaeton-influenced cuts. Arca said in a statement:. "​​Prada is about celebrating psychosexual versatility; a song explicitly about transness and nonbinary...
popwrapped.com

Amir Brandon Unveils The Video For “Cry In The Shower”

Music has been a big part of Amir Brandon’s life for several years and an outlet through which he can freely express himself in ways that, having grown up in an environment of intolerance and prejudice, he can’t and couldn’t do otherwise. The difficulties he’s faced have only served to inspire and fuel his creativity, which he’s proudly sharing with the world.
NME

THE BOYZ unveil action-packed music video for ‘Maverick’

THE BOYZ have released an action-packed music video for their new single ‘Maverick’. In the thrilling clip, the boyband are unwitting participants in a deadly game, where they face off against one another. “That’s right, going beyond the wall / Black out, spotlight on us / When everybody’s trying to be the same / I exist as I am / I’m a, I’m a, I’m a Maverick,” they sing on the chorus.
Billboard

Silk Sonic Transform LA Club Into a One-Night Disco to Perform New Songs From Debut Album

The fun-filled, invite only party -- hosted by Spotify -- was adorned in '70s-themed decor, which perfectly aligned with Silk Sonic's nostalgic vibe. Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak delivered an amazing performance at West Hollywood's Peppermint Club on Wednesday night, just two days ahead of the highly anticipated release of the duo's debut studio album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The event marked the duo's first proper concert amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
treblezine.com

Marissa Nadler : The Path of The Clouds

One of the subtler musical trends that has taken hold in the past decade has been the emergence of a darker kind of singer/songwriter. Marissa Nadler‘s earliest output preceded this by some years, but the haunting atmosphere of her intricate folk songs proved to be a beacon of spectral folk to come. Through her first few albums, her signature became country influenced melodies that wouldn’t feel out of place on a David Lynch film or TV soundtrack. Over the years, she’s shown hints of rock influence, but her latest, The Path of The Clouds, is more of a return to her dream country sounds. The songs drift in all the best ways, aided by Lightning Bolt producer Seth Manchester, as well as layers of distorted guitars that sit back in the atmosphere. Don’t expect to hear a big, loud rock record when you hit play, but the differences, while subtle, are significant.
Top40-Charts

Nunavut-Based Pop-Rap Artist Aocelyn Unveils New Single & Video In "I Wish I Was A King"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Inuk pop-rap artist Aocelyn ascends to her rightful throne with the unveiling of her new single and video, "I Wish I Was a King." The song lands ahead of the 22-year-old Nunavut-based songwriter, vocalist and freestyler's forthcoming debut album, Lovely, set to arrive this November 5th via Iqaluit-based record label, Hitmakerz.
shorefire.com

Cat Power Unveils “Pa Pa Power” Video From New Album Covers (January 14 / Domino)

Cat Power, the singer/songwriter/producer Chan Marshall, has shared “Pa Pa Power,” a new preview of her forthcoming album Covers (January 14, 2022/Domino). Along with the music video for “Pa Pa Power” - Marshall’s rendition of the Dead Man’s Bones song - she has announced her return to the road with a full band headlining 32-date tour that will cross the US from January to May.
opb.org

Monday Mix: Andy Shauf, Loyal Lobos, Marissa Nadler

Canadian singer/songwriter Andy Shauf dropped his seventh album titled “Wilds” in September. The record kicks off with the track “Judy (Wilds),” which first made an appearance (with a completely different arrangement) as part of a collection of b-sides from his previous album “Neon Skyline.” Sonically, it’s a perfect blend of simplicity and joy with harmonious vocals that follow the mundane task of buying lottery tickets on a Wednesday afternoon.
24hip-hop.com

Fari X Releases Anthemic New Single & Accompanying Music Video, ‘Queen Boss’

Boston native, Fari X has become a prominent female figure in the writing, business, and music world as a respected rapper, entrepreneur, and author. Her inspiration to hip hop is credited to influences of timeless artists from the 80’s and 90’s like Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Salt-n-Pepa, Lady Luck, Mc Lyte, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliot, Mary J Blige, The Notorious B.I.G, Nas, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, and Mobb Deep.
mxdwn.com

John 5 Unveils Haunting New Music Video For “Land Of Misfit Toys”

Guitarist John 5 has unveiled a haunting new cinematic music video for his song, “Land of Misfit Toys.” The track landed on his album, Sinner, which was released last week via Big Machine Records. Sinner features the track “Que Pasa” with Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine that he also released a music video for.
mxdwn.com

Amanda Shires Unveils Melancholy New Song And Video “Home To Me”

Amanda Shires is back with a new single “Home To Me,” which will be featured on the artist’s upcoming Christmas album For Christmas out November 12. Its music video was shot by videographer Joshua Black Wilkins. “Home To Me” is shot in a simplistic style, showing grainy shots of Shires...
MetalSucks

Boris Unveil New Song + Video, “Reincarnation Rose”

Japanese doom-mongers Boris have released an upbeat, punk-flavored new single and video, “Reincarnation Rose.”. “The title song ‘Reincarnation Rose’ is a song using Wata’s signature FUZZ ‘Hizumitas’ released worldwide from the American pedal brand ‘EarthQuaker Devices.’ Tokie, known for activities such as Rize, Ajico, and Losalios, participated in bass.”. “Reincarnation...
xpn.org

Watch Queen Jo’s hypnotic video for “Feast”

Spitfire Philly rapper Queen Jo is back with a kinetic visual for her latest single, “Feast.”. Over a speedy, bass-heavy bounce beat, Queen Jo sits on a gilded thrown and asks “how will you serve the beast today?” Dressed in various styles of royal attire — European to Egyptian — she flexes her lyrical prowess bathed in saturated colors and hypnotic, flickering lights.
Variety

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s ‘Evening With Silk Sonic’ Is a Luscious Blast of ’70s Soul: Album Review

It might have a core of ultra-rich high-calorie cheese, but the throwback song is a very specific and carefully calibrated art form. It must evoke and transcend the era it’s reviving in an affectionate or hilarious fashion (or both); it has to be a great song as well as a nostalgia trip for those who remember, and a vicarious saunter through a previous decade for those who don’t. Equally, the timing has to be right: You don’t want to bring back something that doesn’t feel particularly fresh or relevant at that moment (the standard 20-year nostalgia cycle is a reliable benchmark,...
mxdwn.com

The Flaming Lips & Nell Smith Share Collaborative New Cover Of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ “The Ship Song”

13-year-old Nell Smith and The Flaming Lips have shared their latest cover of “The Ship Song,” originally sung by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. The cover is a part of their LP Where the Viaduct Looms, which is all covers of Nick Cave songs. The new cover also follows their previously released edition of “Amber Girl,” which Nick Cave praised.
nextmosh.com

BRKN LOVE unveil “Dead Weight” music video

Toronto-based alt-rock unit BRKN LOVE have released their new single “Dead Weight,” which you can check out below in official music video form (directed by Bad Beard and Justyn Moro). Songwriter and frontman Justin Benlolo comments, “We all had a moment in the last few years where we felt useless....
