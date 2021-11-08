CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frost returning for fifth season; restructured contract includes reductions to 2022 salary, buyout

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Frost’s job is safe for now. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday that the Husker football coach will return for a fifth season in 2022, putting to rest speculation that had bubbled up in recent weeks that he could be fired after a fourth straight losing season to begin...

Scarlet Nation

Alberts explains decision to stick with Frost for a fifth season

At the end of a significant Monday regarding the immediate future of the Nebraska football program, Trev Alberts took to the radio airwaves to try and recap the most prominent decision he’d made yet as NU’s new athletic director. Appearing on the Husker Radio Network’s “Sports Nightly” show, Alberts went...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WILX-TV

Frost to Return at Nebraska

-Scott Frost will remain coach at Nebraska after this season but with a restructured contract. That word from athletic director Trev Alberts. The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost and his future has been the subject of speculation. The Huskers are 3-7 this season and last in the Big Ten West. Alberts says Frost has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of the program and agreed to the restructured contract. Frost is a native Nebraskan and he was quarterback for the Huskers’ 1997 national championship team. Frost currently makes $5 million a year.
NEBRASKA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Scott Frost will be back in 2022 for a fifth season

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will be back at NU in 2022. The school announced on Monday Frost will get a fifth season as head coach, despite his 15-27 record over the last four seasons. “In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sand Hills Express

Scott Frost to Return as Nebraska Head Coach for Fifth Season

The Omaha World Herald and other media outlets are reporting that Scott Frost will return, under a restructured contract, for a fifth season as Nebraska’s head football coach. Nebraska did not immediately release the terms of the restructured deal. The announcement came in a statement from UNL Athletic Director Trev Alberts on Monday. The Nebraska AD said in a statement, “In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with Scott Frost. Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract…We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be. I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Football: AD Trev Alberts Issues Statement in Support of Frost As Frost Agrees To Restructured Contract

Well there you have it folks. Nebraska Athletic Director issues a statement in support of Scott Frost as they enter the bye week. As it stands, it appears that Frost will at least be the Nebraska football coach in 2022. The timing of the statement is beneficial as the coaches will be on the road recruiting this week and the early signing period will be creeping up upon us.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kansas City Star

Frost agrees to salary cut in ’22; four assistants fired

Nebraska ended weeks of speculation about coach Scott Frost's future, announcing Monday that he he will return for a fifth season with a restructured contract. A few hours later, Frost fired four offensive assistant coaches, effective immediately. Athletic director Trev Alberts said he has seen enough progress in the once-proud...
COLLEGE SPORTS
siouxlandproud.com

Scott Frost to stay at Nebraska for 2022 with restructured contract; four Husker offensive coaches fired

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (AP) – Nebraska is bringing back coach Scott Frost in 2022 under a restructured contract that cuts his salary from $5 million to $4 million. The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost and his future has been the subject of speculation. The Huskers are 3-7 this season and last in the Big Ten West. Frost announced he has fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Nebraska restructures Scott Frost contract, plans for return: CBS Sports college football analyst weighs in

Nebraska gave Scott Frost a vote of confidence with eyes on the 2022 season, restructuring his contract and announcing that the plan is for him to return as Huskers head football coach. The news Monday came on the heels of another loss under Frost, with this past Saturday — 26-17 against Ohio State — dropping the team to 3-7 on the 2021 season. During an episode of the CBS Sports Cover 3 College Football Podcast, Tom Fornelli weighed in on the decision with an opinion as to why Nebraska is keeping Frost for the foreseeable future.
NEBRASKA STATE
ESPN

Coach Scott Frost, with 'clear plan and vision for the future' of Nebraska Cornhuskers football, agrees to restructured contract

Scott Frost will return as Nebraska's football coach in 2022 with a restructured contract, athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday. Frost is 15-27 at Nebraska and will miss a bowl game for the fourth consecutive season, as the Cornhuskers dropped to 3-7 following Saturday's 26-17 loss to Ohio State. But Alberts, hired in July, has seen enough progress to retain Frost, a former Nebraska quarterback, for a fifth year. All seven of Nebraska's losses have come by nine points or fewer this season.
NFL
#Nebraska Football#College Football#American Football#Huskers#Ohio State#Purdue
Lincoln Journal Star

Loyalty, 'but not blind loyalty': Frost retained for 2022, but has reduced salary, buyout

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple break down Buckeyes-Huskers, and field your questions. When Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts turned his phone off at his eldest son’s wedding on a beautiful fall day in Iowa on Oct 30, the Husker football team was leading Purdue at halftime back at Memorial Stadium and was set to start the second half with the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hailvarsity.com

Details of Scott Frost’s Restructured Contract for 2022 and Beyond

Four days after athletic director Trev Alberts announced that coach Scott Frost would be retained for the 2022 season, we have a better understanding of Frost’s restructured contract. The contract—which Alberts previously gave an insight into on Sports Nightly—changes Frost’s 2022 salary and buyout. Frost will earn $4 million next...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE

