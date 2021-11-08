CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Real Estate News for Monday, Nov. 8, 2021: A Little REIT in a Big Deal

By Marc Rapport
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Key Points

  • Small industrial REIT tops big players with $4.4 billion bid for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.
  • Hotel REIT's trading tumble shows how it's not last year's numbers that matter.
  • Consumers expect rising prices and rising wages.
Image source: Getty images.

Real estate titans Sam Zell and Barry Sternlicht had been fighting over industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR). After a protracted battle, the winning bidder turned out to be a surprising new entrant: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT). The little-known industrial REIT has agreed to buy Monmouth for $4 billion in cash, a huge deal, considering ILPT's size. Motley Fool contributor Matthew DiLallo takes a look inside ILPT's high-risk gamble in the hot industrial real estate space.

Comparing the just-out third-quarter 2021 results to the year-ago quarter makes it look like a heck of a year for hotel-focused REIT CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG). But investors might well be looking at pre-pandemic Q3 2019 as a more apples-to-apples comparison than to the depths of the coronavirus-induced depression in this sector. Things are still not back to normal, and, as Motley Fool contributor Reuben Gregg Brewer points out, until a dividend is restored, only the most aggressive of investors should be considering this stock.

REITs are an attractive passive-income supplement to Social Security and other fixed benefits for many retirees. These publicly and privately held companies are required to pay at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, which typically are higher -- often much higher -- than the income available from savings accounts and certificates of deposits. And some even pay monthly instead of quarterly. Motley Fool contributor Marc Rapport looks at three such stocks to consider: Realty Income (NYSE:O), AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG).

  • Fed survey finds consumer expectations rising for both wages and inflation
  • If you expect prices to keep rising in the year ahead, you're far from alone. The Federal Bank of New York says its monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations -- out today -- shows those expectations have reached a new high. The New York Fed says median inflation expectations increased by 0.4 percentage point to 5.7% at the one-year horizon, a new high in the survey's eight-year history. Inflation can present opportunity and/or peril to real estate investors, with much depending on regulator and market response alike. The same report found positive expectations about earnings growth and job loss risks, it's worth noting. A mixed bag here.
  • $1.2 trillion infrastructure package heads for Biden's desk
  • It seems hard to think of $1.2 trillion as scaled back, but that's the case with the infrastructure package now headed for President Joe Biden's signature. That's still a huge amount of investment, of course, and calls for massive spending on asphalt and information highways and much more. Included is a $1 billion commitment to reconnecting neighborhoods divided by highway projects of the past. All this spending is bound to have some effect on commercial real estate of just about every conceivable type, from shipping port logistics to the corner convenience store.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

The Motley Fool

2 Retail REITs You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Federal Realty Investment Trust has consistently increased its dividend for decades. Simon Property Group is the king of the malls. Each has deep experience and a portfolio that's well-positioned for the future. With the world developing more and more weapons to fight COVID-19, buying shares of retail businesses that depend...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

Top Real Estate News for Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021: Can Zillow Flip From Flop?

Dillard's dazzles in Q3 2021 report. High payouts could portend LTC Properties' dividend cut. Zillow's iBuying Business Went From Flip to Flop: Can It Recover?. The collapse of the iBuying business at Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) was brought on by the company greatly overpaying for properties despite its presumed data prowess. Holders of this popular real estate stock have paid the price.
RETAIL
bizjournals

Real Estate Roundup: California cos., others ink real estate deals in Houston

Below are some recent sales and leases executed in the Houston market. All information was provided by the brokerages, tenants and HBJ research. A 78-acre tract of land at the intersection of Shadow Creek Parkway and Kingsley Drive in Pearland has been sold for an undisclosed amount. Brad LyBrand of NewQuest Properties represented the seller, an entity called A-S 143SC Ranch LP. The buyer was an entity called NQC-VAQ Pearland Texas ORA 19 LLC.
CALIFORNIA STATE
businessden.com

The Pipeline: Commercial real estate deals for 11.12.21

Industrial Outdoor Ventures purchased 45,600 industrial square feet on 15.4 acres at 18000 E. 22nd Ave. in Aurora for $11.5 million from CO BB&P LLC. Mike Camp and Jim Bolt represented the seller. NavPoint Real Estate Group reports the following deal:. DTP Property…
AURORA, CO
Inc.com

Investing in Real Estate Can Lead to Big Profits

Real estate is a compelling option for investors. There are opportunities to profit on both the front end and back end of a deal, tax strategies to help maximize gains, and a steady revenue stream in the form of rents, dividends, or distributions while you own a property. Unlike other investments, real estate is a tangible asset that, ideally, appreciates over time.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Top Real Estate News for Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021: Foreclosures Sink; Prices Soar

Modiv to become first crowdfunded REIT to go public. Inflation as a whole is at a 30-year high. Foreclosures are down despite moratoriums and pandemic woes. When eviction and foreclosure moratoriums expired in August, the expectation was that trouble was in store for millions of Americans who were in some stage of mortgage or rent delinquency. Motley Fool contributor Liz Brumer-Smith explains that while many were bracing for a flood of new foreclosures, the latest data show just the opposite: Foreclosures have fallen.
BUSINESS
Time

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Let You Invest In Real Estate Without Owning Property, but Here Are The Downsides

Dipping your toes into the real estate market sounds like a great idea on paper, but it takes lots of upfront capital. Then there’s the constant maintenance, the ever-changing housing market, and the responsibility of finding reliable tenants for your short- or long-term rentals. After adding up all the costs, you might decide that real estate investing isn’t as easy as you’d imagined.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Your Daily Digest of Real Estate News for Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021: Switch the Next Data Center REIT

Switch is switching to the REIT structure. Data center operator Switch (NYSE:SWCH) now plans to convert into a real estate investment trust (REIT). Switch operates a premium data center business that has been growing at a healthy clip for years. However, the market hasn't given it enough credit for that value creation or its future growth potential. That's leading it to make the switch to a REIT, which also gives investors an attractive new option to consider. Motley Fool contributor Matthew DiLallo puts this move into context among the small constellation of existing data center REITs.
REAL ESTATE
FXStreet.com

Evergrande News: Will Chinese real-estate giant avoid default?

China's Evergrande is due to make an offshore bond coupon payment. A failure to pay the overdue $148 million bond coupon will result in a formal default. Heightened concerns over a spillover to other sectors could weigh on sentiment. China's Evergrande Group has to pay another overdue bond coupon payment,...
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Three Types of REITs (and How to Invest in Them)

When it comes to building a strong portfolio, there are many different investment vehicles to choose from. One such vehicle is the REIT, which allows investors to put their money into real estate-based assets without the risk and hassle of … Continue reading → The post Three Types of REITs (and How to Invest in Them) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
thebalance.com

Real Estate Funds vs. REITs: What’s the Difference?

Real estate is one of the most popular types of investments available, but because of the start-up costs and active involvement often required, it’s not the right fit for many investors. Real estate funds and REITs both address these roadblocks by allowing individuals to indirectly invest in real estate, but still reap many of the rewards.
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

Big Tech’s appetite for real estate continues to grow

They’re digging their teeth into real estate. Big Tech’s explosive profits and growth are leading to a boom in real estate acquisitions and developments for companies including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google’s parent company, Alphabet — collectively known in industry parlance as FAANG. The five tech titans own or...
CUPERTINO, CA
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

