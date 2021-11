California may be the number one location in the USA for game developers, but there are many other thriving hotspots for companies in 2021. The country is one of the world’s leaders when it comes to gaming, accounting for more than $65 billion in revenue every year. New York State is one of the top states for game development in the USA, and it is constantly innovating and investing in order to get higher up the ladder. Merging with high-performing iGaming companies could be the way to go when it comes to expansion over the next decade.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO