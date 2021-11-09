CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Disney Plus: The best TV shows to watch in 2021

By Sean Keane, Mark Serrels
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a fan of Marvel, Star Wars or even just a Disney obsessive, a Disney Plus subscription is almost a must! It features a host of great movies, but it's in the realm of television where it shines. Here's our list of the best TV shows you need...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
geekositymag.com

Blade Will Make His MCU Debut In Disney Plus’ Moon Knight Show

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Blade will make his MCU debut in Disney Plus’ Moon Knight. According to a new rumor, Mahershala Ali appears in Moon Knight as the Daywalker in the upcoming show. Oscar winner Ali was announced as the new Blade at the San Diego...
TV SERIES
Houston Chronicle

The best Netflix TV shows of 2021 so far

If you have one streaming account, odds are it's Netflix. It is also very likely that you think you've watched every single good TV show the service has ever produced. But as anyone who has endlessly scrolled through Netflix's menus can tell you, there is no lack of original content. And whereas smash hits like "Squid Game" have become so ubiquitous that Lizzo is dressing up as a robotic doll, there are still dozens of smaller shows that are more than worthy of a binge.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Hocus Pocus 2 First Look: Sanderson Sisters Reunite in Disney+ Sequel

Bewitching, isn’t it? As part of Disney+ Day, which marks the second anniversary of the streaming platform, Disney+ unveiled a first look at Hocus Pocus 2, reuniting original film stars Bette Midler (Winnie), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy Najimy (Mary) more than 28 years after the release of the 1993 cult classic. As previously reported, Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery) is also back for the sequel, reprising his role as Billy Butcherson. New cast members include Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale and Sam Richardson (Veep), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Ms.Marvel’ Delayed By Disney Plus

Initially announced as a 2021 release by Marvel executives, Disney Plus executives revealed today at their latest earnings call that Ms. Marvel will more likely premiere in late 2022. Also joining that show with delays are Andor and their live action Pinocchio movie. Disney executives want these shows to release during their second quarter. Seeing as how the quarter began in October, audiences can expect a July or August release for Ms. Marvel.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Emilio Estevez
Person
Shia Labeouf
Polygon

The best show on TV is coming back really soon

I can’t remember being so excited for the second season of a television show as I am for the return of How to with John Wilson, HBO Max’s documentary series about everything and nothing. That mix — the mundane and the profound, compressed into snackable 25-minute episodes — made the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Starz Sets ‘Power Book IV: Force’ for February 2022 Premiere, Releases First-Look Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that the next drama in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book IV: Force,” will premiere Feb. 6, 2022. The show stars Joseph Sikora, reprising his “Power” role of Tommy Egan as he leaves New York after losing Ghost (Omari Hardwick). He sets out to close an old wound he has been haunted by for decades, but he ends up caught in a labyrinth of family secrets and lies and finds himself in Chicago’s drug game — between the city’s two biggest crews. Over the course of the first season, Tommy will use his outsider status to his advantage, breaking and...
TV SERIES
CNET

Disney Plus: Shang-Chi, other movies, shows, prices and everything else to know

Disney Plus has stood out as a breakout success among a wave of new streaming services, thanks in part to its large library of shows and movies and a widening pipeline of originals and exclusives. The biggest ones coming up: Both Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise will become available to stream at no added cost on Nov. 12.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Tv#Marvel Universe#Disney World#Falcon
Washington Post

What to watch on Thursday: ‘Dr. Brain’ on Apple TV Plus

The Harper House (Paramount Plus) Freddie is afraid he looks like a bad ally, so he decides to hide his racist family history; Todd gets some not so helpful help from Ollie on his school project. Guilty Party (Paramount Plus) Beth and Toni continue to get close; Fiona gets credit...
TV SERIES
New York Post

Here are the must-watch November TV shows

Ah, November — a month where darkness comes earlier, many people opt out of shaving, and everyone fills up on turkey. On TV, there’s a slew of new shows coming out. It will be a month of badly behaving shrinks, college girls on dating adventures, intergalactic bounty hunters, the least powerful Avenger trying to prove that he can carry his own show, and the return of the infamous Tiger King.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
romper.com

10 Of The Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes For Families To Watch

Aside from the football games and trademarked desserts made by that one treasured relative, there’s nothing more satisfying after a Thanksgiving meal than sitting down and watching some holiday television specials. Most of our favorite seasonal movies and tv episodes start around the same we’re finishing off our trick-or-treat candy and the telethon of Hocus Pocus.
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

What to watch on Friday: ‘Dickinson’ returns on Apple TV Plus

Foundation (Apple TV Plus) Brother Day goes on a journey no other Cleon has ever tried before; Salvor is prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice to go home. The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus) TMS hurries to report an unconfirmed story. Acapulco (Apple TV Plus) Maximo has a dream date...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
WandaVision
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
Polygon

Disney Plus will let you watch IMAX versions of Marvel movies at home

Disney Plus will host select Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in IMAX. This announcement comes at the start of Disney’s weeklong event for the two-year anniversary of Disney Plus. The following MCU movies that will be available in the IMAX aspect ratio on Nov. 12: Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy,...
MOVIES
CNN

Some of the (many) TV shows and films coming to Disney+ in 2022

(CNN) — The House of Mouse is celebrating the second birthday of Disney+. In lieu of a slice of sheet cake -- though, Mmmm, cake -- the streaming service on Friday released logos, trailers and release dates for a number of highly anticipated TV and film projects. Here's a look...
TV SHOWS
CNET

Best streaming service of 2021: Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, ESPN Plus and more

Streaming subscriptions are great, but it seems like every major network and media company has launched a new streaming service. There's more great TV to watch than ever, but deciding which ones are worth your time and money can be daunting. Your choices likely depend on which original shows and movies you want, how important a back catalog of older streaming TV shows is to you, whether you need to consider kids, roommates or sports fans, and of course your budget. Some of these services offer cheaper options (like Peacock's free tier), while others come essentially free as part of a bundle (like ESPN Plus in the Disney Bundle).
NFL
TechRadar

Eternals writers ‘would love to make’ a Disney Plus prequel show

The screenwriters behind Marvel’s Eternals have said they “would love to make” a Disney Plus prequel show if given the opportunity to do so. Speaking to THR about their plans for future projects, writer duo Ryan and Kaz Firpo teased the possibility of a follow-up Eternals series, saying that “[they] think there are a lot of stories in the Eternals universe” worth exploring in more detail.
TV SERIES
Space.com

Marvel TV shows ranked, worst to best

Today’s Marvel TV shows have high production values and ambitious plots, and we’ve got a list of all the Marvel TV shows ranked, worst to best, right here. Live-action Marvel has come a long way since Spider-Man looked like he was cosplaying himself poorly, and The Incredible Hulk meant Bill Bixby turning into Lou Ferrigno after a long roll in the grass.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy