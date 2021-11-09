CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lance Lynn one of three finalists for AL Cy Young Award

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A big honor for the self-appointed "Big Bastard." Lance Lynn was named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award on Monday, a top-three finish in the voting for the Chicago White Sox' big right-hander. Lynn, acquired in a win-now December trade with the Texas...

2021 Player Review: Lance Lynn

The Chicago White Sox needed starting pitching help entering the 2021 season. Enter Lance Lynn. How his performance helped the White Sox win the AL Central, where we think he ends up in the Cy Young voting, but can Lynn figure out the Houston Astros?
MLB Team Roundup: Chicago White Sox

2021 Record: 93-69 First Place, AL Central. Team ERA: 3.73 (5th in MLB) Team OPS: .758 (7th in MLB) Do you remember 2008? Of course you do. Folks formed lines to purchase the iPhone 3G. Kanye West’s 808’s and Heartbreak was released. That year was also the last time the White Sox made a postseason appearance. After what seemed like a perpetual rebuild period, the White Sox ran away with the division title by remaining in first place for most of the 2021 season. The starting rotation proved to be a five-headed monster at least for the first half, including Carlos Rodon’s breakthrough season post-return from injury, including a no-hitter on April 14, making him the first MLB pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter within two years after having Tommy John surgery. Lance Lynn, acquired during the 2020 offseason in a very “let’s win now” trade, led the entire team with 5.4 bWAR and was given a well-deserved two-year, $38 million contract extension. Yasmani Grandal’s wacky slash line has been dissected often, but let’s turn your attention to his second half explosion post-return from injury, where he posted a .337/.481/.673 line over 129 plate appearances. Picking up Liam Hendriks during the 2020 offseason was a splendid move, evident in his American League-leading 38 saves, then a 2.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts against six unintentional walks over 71 innings. Rookie Gavin Sheets made a great impression, showcasing pure lefty power. Sheets hit 11 home runs with 34 RBIs over 54 games, and was especially effective against right-handed pitchers. Ryan Tepera also proved to be a worthy deadline acquisition, with a solid 2.50 ERA over 18 innings with the White Sox.
Keuchel's motivation at 'all-time high' following sour 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif. — If the loud voices on White Sox Twitter had their druthers, Dallas Keuchel would be pitching somewhere else in 2022. And if Rick Hahn's front office is serious about bringing Carlos Rodón back — or making any other kind of offseason upgrade to the Chicago White Sox' currently full starting rotation — moving the final guaranteed season of Keuchel's contract would be one way to do it.
Gerrit Cole
Dylan Cease
Cy Young
Lance Lynn
Chicago White Sox: Lance Lynn gets Cy Young nomination

The Chicago White Sox had a lot of great pitching performances in 2021. There were some pitchers that came out of nowhere to be awesome and some that you sort of expected greatness from. Lance Lynn sort of fits in both categories because we knew he was awesome but he went above and beyond. As a result, he is a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award.
Sox don't extend qualifying offer to free agent Carlos Rodón

The Chicago White Sox are interested in finding a way to bring back Carlos Rodón, but a reunion won't happen through a qualifying offer. The All-Star left-hander won't even get the chance to decide whether to take a one-year deal worth $18.4 million, as the White Sox did not extend the qualifying offer by Sunday's deadline, sending Rodón to the open market.
Even without Rodón, Keuchel likes look of Sox rotation

CARLSBAD, Calif. – White Sox southpaw Carlos Rodón was working back from Tommy John surgery when Dallas Keuchel signed with the team two years ago. “I watched him grow from not really knowing how to pitch,” Keuchel recalled Monday, “to actually pitching with elite velocity and elite breaking stuff. He even developed a pretty good changeup, so that just tells you the capabilities that he has.”
Here are the finalists for MVP, ROY, Cy, MOY

The finalists for MLB's four major end-of-season awards -- Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player -- were revealed on Monday. The 2021 award winners for each league will be announced next week, starting at 6 p.m. ET each day:. • Monday,...
White Sox’ Dallas Keuchel wins fifth Gold Glove

White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel, the team’s lone Gold Glove finalist, has won the award for the fifth time in his career. ESPN’s Rawlings Gold Glove Award show revealed the winners Sunday evening. Keuchel beat out the Blue Jays’ José Berríos and Astros’ Zack Greinke, fellow American League pitcher finalists, for the honor. Among active pitchers, only Greinke (6) has more Gold Gloves than Keuchel.
How Sox plan to approach 5 areas of need this offseason

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Chicago White Sox have work to do this winter. And though it doesn't take someone with access to the front office's most secretive files to guess what areas of the roster Rick Hahn & Co. will be addressing in the coming months, the offseason could play out in a number of ways.
José Abreu won the AL MVP Award a year ago. He followed it up with another productive season for the Chicago White Sox. Here’s a look at some of the numbers that stood out in 2021.

The chants started during the first home series of the season. At least once a game at Guaranteed Rate Field, fans greeted Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu with “MVP! MVP!” when he came to bat. Abreu earned the 2020 American League Most Valuable Player Award one year ago Friday. He followed up his award-winning season by continuing to be a source of offense in the middle of the ...
NBC Sports Chicago

