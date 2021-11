“Across the board, I think our movie team has gotten into a pattern and a groove on how to produce amidst all of this still," Lifetime head of programming Amy Winter tells The Wrap. "And some of the things that I’m excited about is we’re able to do this safely. But bring back, I think, some of the things that people were missing in the movies that were produced last year. An example, there’s going to be people in the background! (laughs). We had a movie last year with Melissa Joan Hart and Jason Priestley (Dear Christmas), where they were supposed to be at this Christmas ball and we had to rewrite it so that she had to do something. And she shows up late and he’s the only one there.”

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO