EC man sent to prison for selling heroin to woman who died

EAU CLAIRE — Selling heroin to a 32-year-old woman who died of a drug overdose is resulting in a six-year prison sentence for an Eau Claire man.

Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher ordered the sentence on Monday morning for Travis J. Corrigan, 30, who was convicted in May on a felony count of heroin delivery, according to online court records.

Corrigan is getting credit for the 334 days he’s already spent in jail while his case has been pending.

Following his release from prison, Corrigan will be on extended supervision for five years. During that time, he is not allowed to associate with drug dealers or users, except in a therapeutic setting. He also cannot have contact with victims of the crime or their family members.

Schumacher also ordered Corrigan to get his high school equivalency diploma or GED as he is able to do so during his sentence.

Corrigan owes $7,394 in restitution to victims, in addition to court costs.

When Corrigan was first charged in December 2020, he faced a count of first-degree reckless homicide, which was later amended down to heroin delivery.

The case began on the night of Dec. 3, 2018 when police were called to an Eau Claire residence for a possible drug overdose, according to the criminal complaint.

One of the woman’s children had found her unresponsive in her bedroom, police were told. Officers arrived to find the woman unresponsive and she was eventually pronounced dead.

Mixed-drug toxicity was the cause of death, and toxicology results showed fentanyl, morphine, marijuana and heroin were found in her system.

Family members told police the woman had struggled with heroin addiction and had overdosed in the past. Heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the woman’s bedroom.

She had mentioned getting heroin from Corrigan prior to her death, the father of three of the woman’s children told police.

When police searched the woman’s cellphone, they found drug-related conversations with Corrigan via Facebook Messenger.

In April 2019, police received Facebook records for accounts belonging to Corrigan and the deceased woman. They revealed Corrigan had deleted all Facebook messages from December 2018 and removed the woman as a friend three days after she died.

Police still did find several messages in Corrigan’s Facebook account tied to drug sales and drug use, specifically for heroin.

A woman who let Corrigan stay at her house during 2018 told police that she learned the man was selling drugs from her residence. She said Corrigan told her that he’d provided the drugs that killed the woman who died of a heroin overdose. And the woman he’d lived with said Corrigan had done everything he could to cover up his involvement in the death and make it look like someone else was responsible.

Corrigan was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of felony methamphetamine possession in September 2018 in Eau Claire County.