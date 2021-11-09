CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Boswell’s late field goal lifts Steelers past Bears 29-27

By Will Graves - Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05V37e_0cqfD2A000
Bears Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) chases Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds to go as the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the sloppy, mistake-prone Chicago Bears 29-27 on Monday night.

Boswell’s third field goal capped a frantic fourth quarter in which the Bears rallied from a 10-point deficit to take the lead, only to watch Ben Roethlisberger respond with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career.

Pittsburgh (5-3) appeared to have things well in hand, leading 23-13 midway through the fourth quarter. Then Chicago’s DeAndre Houston-Carson returned Ray-Ray McCloud’s fumbled punt return 25 yards for a touchdown, and Justin Fields found Darnell Mooney for a 16-yard strike with 1:46 remaining to give the Bears a 27-26 lead.

It didn’t last. Roethlisberger directed the Steelers 52 yards in seven plays — aided by Chicago’s 12th penalty of the night — to set up Boswell for the winner.

The Bears (3-6) made it to midfield as time wound down, but Cairo Santos’ 65-yard field goal attempt into the closed end at Heinz Field was well short.

Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth caught two touchdown passes for the Steelers, and rookie running back Najee Harris found the end zone for a fifth straight game as the Steelers won their 20th straight home game in the NFL’s Monday night showcase.

Freiermuth hauled in a 4-yard scoring pass from Roethlisberger in the first quarter and added a leaping 10-yard grab in the third.

Roethlisberger completed 21 of 30 passes for 205 yards without an interception to help coach Mike Tomlin move into second place on the franchise’s win list behind Chuck Noll. Tomlin has 150 victories, one more than predecessor Bill Cowher, who joined Noll in the Hall of Fame over the summer.

Fields and Chicago’s offense struggled for three quarters before coming alive in the fourth. The 11th overall pick in this year’s draft passed for 291 yards and a score and ran for another 45 but it wasn’t quite enough.

The Bears hoped the return of David Montgomery from a knee injury that sidelined Chicago’s leading rusher for more than a month would take a little bit of the pressure off Fields to try and do everything for the league’s worst offense.

Nope. While Montgomery looked fresh, the Bears remained largely a disjointed mess until the fourth quarter. Fields seemed to spend as much time before the snap pointing his teammates in the right direction as he did surveying the defense. The result was another shaky performance for a team now in a four-game freefall.

Bears: Are off next week, then welcome Baltimore to Soldier Field on Nov. 21.

Steelers: Host Detroit next Sunday. Pittsburgh has won its last five meetings with the Lions.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After The Ben Roethlisberger News

The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Hall Of Fame#Muuuuuuuuuuuth
ClutchPoints

NFL comes down hard on Cassius Marsh with outrageous penalty

Cassius Marsh of the Chicago Bears has been fined for his controversial taunting call against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The league told Marsh on Friday that he’s being fined $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Marsh made a sack on Ben Roethlisberger that would have secured the Bears’ win, but...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Fans Celebrate Cassius Marsh Mistake During Bears-Steelers

Cassius Marsh, a well-known enemy to all New England Patriots fans due to his prior comments directed at the team, made a massive mistake during “Monday Night Football.”. Marsh, who was elevated from the Chicago Bears practice squad ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, made what appeared to be a crunch-time sack on third down with 3:40 remaining. His Bears were getting set to receive the ball back with Pittsburgh’s punt unit coming onto the field, but then Marsh was called for a costly taunting penalty as he glared at the Steelers sideline for an extended amount of time.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dealing With Third Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has added a third injury to his body heading into Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. Roethlisberger has been limited in practice the last two days, initially with a hip and pectoral injury, but on Friday, was listed to have a right shoulder injury as well.
NFL
NFL

NFL officials acknowledge refs erred on multiple calls against Bears in Week 9 loss to Steelers

The NFL is standing behind Monday night's controversial taunting call against Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh, affirming it Friday with a fine. But privately, members of the NFL's officiating department who reviewed the game acknowledged that referee Tony Corrente and his crew erred on at least three separate critical calls and non-calls that went against Chicago in that 29-27 loss -- including a low block penalty on the Bears that nullified a Justin Fields touchdown pass, sources familiar with the league's thinking said.
NFL
NFL

Bears' Cassius Marsh on taunting penalty: 'It's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting'

A Cassius Marsh taunting penalty proved pivotal and controversial in the Chicago Bears' 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. With the Steelers clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter and the Bears clinging to comeback hopes, Marsh recorded a crucial third-down sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that would have put Pittsburgh in a fourth-and-15 situation from its own 46-yard line. However, Marsh, after turning to face the Steelers bench and flexing a bit, was flagged for taunting by referee Tony Corrente. Adding to the confusion concerning the call was that, as Marsh jogged to the Bears bench and toward Corrente, the two made contact, with Corrente seeming to step back into the Bears linebacker.
NFL
stillcurtain.com

The Steelers rookie nobody is talking about, but should be

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have a pretty impressive 2021 draft class, but this rookie is somehow flying under the radar. With so much riding on their 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were relying on a handful of rookies to step up to the plate and not only play big roles for them this season but perform well. Needless to say, I doubt the team is too disappointed in them so far.
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
77K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy