Boys soccer: Cherry Hill West shuts out Toms River South - SJ G3 semifinals

By Nestor F. Sebastian
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Junior Peter Graffeo and sophomore Ryan McHugh had a goal apiece in each half as 10th-seeded Cherry Hill West shut out 11th-seeded Toms River South in...

