Boys soccer: Cherry Hill West shuts out Toms River South - SJ G3 semifinals

What’s next: The winner advances to a regional final Nov. 6 at a time and site to be determined against Ursuline or Columbiana Crestview. What to look for: Kirtland’s mastery of Division III foes continued Oct. 30 with a 6-1 district final win over a good, young Hanoverton United side. The Hornets are now 11-0 against D-III competition in 2021, having outscored them, 78-9. The attacking flow, with Marco Valentic (33 goals, 29 assists in 2021) pulling the proverbial strings along with Peter Vukovic (7-10) and Petar Mijic-Barisic (5-8), was a sight to see. Incorporating that with the off-ball movement from strikers Evan Dures (21-8) and Jason de Zwaan (27-8), there’s few D-III sides in Ohio that can withstand that extent of pressure and quality. In the back, John Raguz (2-1), Rocky Mongelluzzi (1-2) and Leo Mongelluzzi (0-2) are adept with their match awareness and ability to build out of the defensive third. For the third straight year in the postseason, the last two in a district final, awaiting on the opposite touchline is a fellow News-Herald coverage area side in Andrews Osborne. AOA’s run to this level for the first time in program history is commendable after graduating All-American striker Andro Filipovic and a slew of experience as a whole — not a Cinderella by any means, because this side has been capable the last couple years, but somewhat unexpected nonetheless. Junior midfielder Mikel Boehm has grown into a dependable performer for this side, netting the match-winner in a district semifinal victory over Creston Norwayne and a goal in a district final win over Doylestown Chippewa. Kirtland will undoubtedly head into this Round 3 from a postseason standpoint as the favorite again, but that hasn’t prevented the Phoenix from giving the Hornets all they could handle the last two times. On this occasion, though, if it’s not AOA’s best work of the fall in the back and it doesn’t find a way to limit Valentic’s touches, this could be a long night.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO