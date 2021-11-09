Some neighbors worry about safety as death investigation continues in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) As Indiana State Police continue investigating the deaths of a couple at a Mount Vernon home, some nearby residents say the case has them concerned about their safety.

John and Elizabeth Hall, both 74-years-old, were found dead at their Mulberry Street home Saturday.

“I said that don’t happen in Mount Vernon. Nothing like that ever happened,” said James Goodwin, who lives near the hall’s home. He says news of the Halls deaths left some in this neighborhood taking more safety precautions.

“Everybody has been locking their doors, people staying in at night. Because there is somebody walking around that did it. You never know who it is,” he says.

Sgt. Todd Ringle of the Indiana State Police says there were a few items taken from the home, but he is not saying what those items are. The Halls were found dead by a family member Saturday. Goodwin says the halls have lived in the neighborhood for several years.

“You never even knew they were around. No trouble,” described Goodwin.

Another neighbor described the halls as friendly and normal. An autopsy was done over the weekend, but no official cause of death was released.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Indiana State Police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).