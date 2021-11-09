Bowling Green women's soccer to face Michigan in NCAA tournament

BOWLING GREEN — Four-time defending Mid-American Conference women’s soccer tournament champion Bowling Green now knows its next destination, and it’s a familiar one.

The Falcons will travel to Ann Arbor to face Big Ten tournament champion and No. 2 seed Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament, it was revealed Monday on the NCAA’s selection show. The match will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday.

“It’s a team that we’ve already played this season,” Falcons coach Jimmy Walker said after the reveal. “We know they’re good. They’ve got some really good players, and they’re very organized. They play a really good brand of soccer. But on our day, we’re very good, as well.”

Bowling Green (11-6-3) faced Michigan (15-3-3) once this season, and the Wolverines earned a 2-1 victory in the Aug. 22 match. But this is a completely different Falcons team that has won nine of its past 10 and played what Walker considered a complete game against Kent State in their MAC tournament championship clincher.

“This is a great opportunity to prove what we’ve learned throughout the season,” redshirt senior and Canton, Mich., native Madi Wolfbauer said. “They’ve gotten better, we’ve gotten better, and I think we’re ready for it.”

The Falcons will bring plenty of firepower to Ann Arbor. Wolfbauer was recently named the MAC offensive player of the year, and Lacee Bethea on Monday was named to the College Soccer News national team of the week after scoring one goal each against Buffalo and Kent State in the MAC tournament.

“We just have to take each game as an individual game and not look ahead,” Wolfbauer said. “We know where we have been. We have our goals we have set for ourselves. We look at each game, respect each opponent, trust the game plan our coaches put in place, it does great for us. We’re confident as a team, but we also respect our opponent.”

Michigan knocked off Penn State, No. 19 Purdue, and No. 4 Rutgers to earn its first Big Ten tournament title since 1999. Bowling Green defeated Buffalo 1-0 and then Kent State 3-0 to win the MAC tournament.

The winner of BGSU versus Michigan will face the winner of Wake Forest versus Harvard on Nov. 19.

“For us to win the regular season and come again and win the tournament, and have another chance at the NCAA tournament, we’re excited,” sixth-year senior Rachel Muller said. “I think we know what we need to get done. ... Coach always says if we’re all on our “A” game then that’s going to be our best performance, but I think we have more to give, and that will come out.”