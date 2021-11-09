CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe's China critics

By Zachary Basu
 5 days ago
Two weeks after the European Parliament voted 580-26 on a resolution to strengthen EU-Taiwan relations, an official delegation of lawmakers traveled to Taiwan for the first time to deliver a simple message: "You are not alone." Why it matters: Taiwan is an industrialized democracy that has faced growing military...

Birmingham Star

Amid China's growing threat, Europe inches closer to Taiwan

Beijing [China], November 11 (ANI): Amid China's growing military threat to Taiwan, Europe has extended its hand to the democratic island. This came as the European parliament sent its first-ever formal delegation to visit the island, defying Beijing's threats of retaliation, The New York Times reported. "We came here with...
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

China's Central Committee to weigh critical draft history resolution

More than 300 members of China's Central Committee will gather in Beijing this week to review a draft history resolution that defines the ruling Communist Party's "major achievements and historical experiences" The agenda of the key meeting, held before the twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle next fall, has been carefully chosen and...
CHINA
AFP

Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion

The United States vowed Wednesday to support Taiwan in hopes of preventing a Chinese invasion, standing firm ahead of long-awaited talks between leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping even as the powers reached a surprise agreement on climate. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden's election, will hold virtual talks "soon" amid reports the planned meeting will take place as soon as next week. Tensions have soared between the world's two largest economies, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island. "We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the purpose here is never to get to that point where anyone is actually trying to disrupt the status quo by force," Blinken told an event hosted by The New York Times.
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

China lodges protest with US over criticism of nuclear build-up

Beijing [China], November 5 (ANI): Beijing on Friday lodged a protest with Washington, over a Pentagon report on military development which claimed that China has expanded its nuclear force at a high pace. "China has lodged solemn representations with the US over its groundless accusations about China's nuclear arsenal in...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Lithuania Says Its Rocky Ties With China Are a 'Wake up Call' for Europe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's treatment of Lithuania is a "wake up call" for Europe, Lithuania's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday, calling for the European Union to be united in dealings with Beijing. China demanded in August that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing after Taiwan announced that its office...
POLITICS
tucsonpost.com

China In Eurasia Briefing: Taiwan Takes Center Stage In Europe

Welcome back to the China In Eurasia briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter tracking China's resurgent influence from Eastern Europe to Central Asia. I'm RFE/RL correspondent Reid Standish and here's what I'm following right now. Taiwan Takes Center Stage In Europe. Joseph Wu, Taiwan's foreign minister, just wrapped up a whirlwind tour...
CHINA
The Associated Press

China envoy defends emissions, criticizes US under Trump

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — China is at a “special development stage” that warrants its current status as the world’s biggest emitter of climate-damaging fossil fuel pollution, the nation’s senior climate negotiator said Tuesday. Xie Zhenhua, a special climate envoy for China, spoke to reporters at the U.N. climate summit in...
POTUS
milwaukeesun.com

China cuts down magnesium production, disrupts Europe's car industry

POREG (Policy Research Group) reported that China that manufactures more than 95 per cent of Europe's magnesium requirements, has cut back on production leading to considerable disquiet in the European Union (EU), as magnesium is vital to sectors such as cars, aircraft, and electronics. At the recent EU leaders' summit...
ECONOMY
Axios

Biden criticizes Russia and China for not joining climate commitments

President Biden criticized Russia and China on Sunday for their failure to make new climate commitments alongside other members of the Group of 20. Why it matters: G20 leaders announced new targets for climate commitments on the final day of meetings in Rome before they head to Glasgow, Scotland, for a global climate conference.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Chinese dissident artist defies Beijing in Italian show

Exhibiting a torture instrument as an innocent rocking chair, Chinese dissident artist Badiucao mocks the propaganda of Beijing in a new show -- while appropriating its codes. The new show, "China is (not) near -- works of a dissident artist", which opened Friday, denounces political repression in China and the country's censorship of the origins of the coronavirus, two explosive subjects for Beijing.
ENTERTAINMENT
