Toledo-area players earn All-Ohio volleyball honors

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

Liberty-Benton senior Izzy Granger and junior Karis Willow were named to the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association first-team All-Ohio in Division III.

The Eagles are in the Division III state semifinals where they will take on Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy on Friday at noon at Wright State University's Ervin J. Nutter Center.

Granger, an outside hitter, recorded 247 kills with a .355 hitting percentage while adding 268 digs and 52 assists. Willow, also an outside hitter, racked up 368 kills with a .466 kill percentage to go with 258 digs and 73 assists.

In Division I, Perrysburg's Avery Adamski and Notre Dame's Amanda Ngo earned third-team All-Ohio honors while Perrysburg's Julia Beer and Northview's Kamryn Hunt received honorable mention.

Adamski, a junior libero, had 423 digs, 48 aces, and three kills this season. Ngo, a senior middle blocker, had 174 kills, with a .260 kill percentage to go with 23 blocks and 20 digs.

Beer, a senior outside hitter, had 326 kills with a .333 kill percentage to go with 146 digs and 34 assists. Hunt, a junior outside hitter, recorded 329 kills with a .218 kill percentage along with 200 digs and 27 assists.

In Division II, Oak Harbor's Reagan Schultz and Grace Wolf received honorable mention. Schultz, a senior setter, had 853 assists, 416 digs, and 20 kills this season. Wolf, a senior outside hitter, recorded 387 kills with a .259 kill percentage to go with 255 digs and 17 assists.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

