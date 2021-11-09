Aiming high, 401Gives hopes to raise $4M during 2022’s day of giving

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After exceeding expectations last year, United Way of Rhode Island’s 401Gives is readying for its return by setting an even bigger goal.

401Gives began in 2020, raising $1.3 million for hundreds of nonprofit organizations just two weeks into the pandemic. In it’s second year, the fundraising effort raised more than $2.2 million , far surpassing its initial $1.5 million goal.

In 2022, 401Gives hopes to raise $4 million for nonprofit organizations statewide, and for the third-straight year, the Rhode Island Foundation plans to make a $50,000 matching donation.

“That 401Gives has led to more than $4.5 million for local nonprofits in just two years underscores how much Rhode Islanders appreciate the invaluable work these organizations are doing day in and day out,” United Way President and CEO Cortney Nicolato said. “Our state’s nonprofits need support now more than ever, and I’m hopeful our next 401Gives is our most successful yet.”

Both new and returning nonprofit organizations are encouraged to attend one of two training sessions ahead of the fundraiser. Click here to sign up for an upcomin g training session »

This year, 401Gives is also offering the ability for local businesses to host fundraisers throughout the event.

Nonprofit organizations who wish to participate in 401Gives, which takes place April 1 annually, can register or set up a business fundraiser by contacting Jenn Remmes at (401) 444-0612 or 401Gives@unitedwayri.org . All organizations have until March 18 to register.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.