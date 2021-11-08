CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Powerful Iranian general visited Iraq after attack on PM

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA Associated Press
voiceofalexandria.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAGHDAD (AP) — A top Iranian general visited Baghdad after the assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister, and said Tehran and its allies had nothing to do with the drone attack that lightly injured the Iraqi leader, two Iraqi politicians said Monday. News of the visit came as an...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Israel will be destroyed if it makes any mistake with us, Iran warns

Any mistake Israel makes against Iran will only accelerate Tel Aviv's destruction, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has threatened. He went on to claim that while Tel Aviv may start an altercation with the Islamic Republic, it will be Iran that ends it. Should Israel...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Qatar FM calls for halt to normalization with Syria after UAE visit

Qatar's top diplomat voiced hope Friday for a halt to normalization with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates paid a visit to Damascus. "We hope that countries will be discouraged from taking further steps with the Syrian regime," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a joint news conference in Washington with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who reiterated US concerns about rehabilitating Assad. "Qatar's position will remain as it is -- we don't see any serious steps by (the) Assad regime showing his commitment to repair the damage that he made for his own country and for his own people," Al-Thani said. "As long as he's not taking any serious step, we think that changing the position is not a viable option," he said.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Air Force official says US to maintain presence in Mideast

The top U.S. Air Force general in the Mideast said Saturday that American airmen would continue to be stationed in the region even as military planners consider competition with China and Russia as Washington s next major challenge. Speaking to journalists ahead of the Dubai Airshow, Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot acknowledged that presence “could adjust" after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August. The U.S. Air Force operates a major base in nearby Qatar, which oversaw operations in Afghanistan, as well as Iraq and Syria. “But I don’t see any scenario where the United States does not have an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barham Salih
Shropshire Star

Iranian general denies country’s involvement in bid to kill Iraq’s PM

Esmail Ghaani made the claim during a visit to Baghdad. A top Iranian general visited Baghdad after the assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister, and said Tehran and its allies had nothing to do with the drone attack that lightly injured the Iraqi leader, two Iraqi politicians said. The two...
MIDDLE EAST
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Tension rises in Iraq after failed bid to assassinate PM

BAGHDAD (AP) — The failed assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister at his residence Sunday has ratcheted up tensions following last month’s parliamentary elections, in which the Iran-backed militias were the biggest losers. Helicopters circled in the Baghdad skies throughout the day, while troops and patrols deployed around Baghdad and...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iraq PM survives armed drone attack on his home

Troops deployed around Baghdad on Sunday following the failed assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted the residence of Iraq’s prime minister. The attack significantly ramped up tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. Seven of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s security guards...
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

Iraq PM unharmed after being targeted by drone attack

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence . The attack, in the early hours of Sunday, is a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. Two Iraqi officials told The...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Assassination#Baghdad#Iranian#Ap#Iraqi#The Associated Press#U S Central Command#Shiite Muslim#Quds Force
Shore News Network

Drone attack targets Iraq PM, who escapes unhurt, says military

BAGHDAD (Reuters) -A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt. The attack, which security sources said injured several members of Kadhimi’s personal protection, came after...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iraq PM calls for 'calm' after drone attack on his residence

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said he was unhurt and appealed for "calm and restraint" after a drone attack on his residence in Baghdad's Green Zone early Sunday as political tensions mount in the country. "I'm doing fine, praise be to God, and I call for calm and restraint on the part of everyone for the good of Iraq," Kadhemi wrote on Twitter, after what his office called a "failed assassination attempt". Two security sources earlier confirmed the attack in the heavily-guarded Green Zone, which also hosts the US embassy and is frequently targeted by rocket attacks. A large number of security forces were deployed in and around the Zone following the attack, according to a security source.
MIDDLE EAST
atlantanews.net

Iranian soldier killed after being shot on Iraq border

Tehran [Iran], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): One Iranian soldier was killed on Friday in Iran's northwestern West Azerbaijan province during a border patrol, a semi-official website reported on Saturday. Conscript serviceman Reza Hedayati was hit by bullet fire on Friday morning around Mount Bolfat, an area "used as a transit point...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
New York Post

Top Pentagon official: ISIS-K could attack US in ‘6 or 12 months’

The ISIS terror group’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as ISIS-K, could develop the ability to carry out attacks against America within a year, a top Defense Department official told lawmakers Tuesday. Senate Armed Services Committee chairman Jack Reed (D-RI), had asked Pentagon undersecretary for policy Colin Kahl if he agreed...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
NBC News

U.S. military says it killed al-Qaida leader in drone strike

The U.S. military says it killed a senior al-Qaida leader in an airstrike Friday in northwest Syria. Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by a drone strike. Rigsbee said the killing of al-Matar will disrupt al-Qaida’s...
MILITARY
AFP

US says Syria airstrike investigated by NY Times 'legitimate'

The US Central Command said Sunday that a 2019 airstrike that killed civilians in Syria was "legitimate," after a New York Times investigation said the military had concealed the death of dozens of non-combatants. The newspaper published the results of its investigation on Saturday saying a US special task force operating in Syria -- sometimes leaving its military partners in the dark to preserve secrecy -- dropped three bombs on a cluster of civilians near the Islamic State group bastion of Baghouz, killing 70 people, mainly women and children. The report says a US legal officer "flagged the strike as a possible war crime" but that "at nearly every step, the military made moves that concealed the catastrophic strike." Drawing from confidential documents, interviews with personnel directly involved and officials with top security clearance, The New York Times found that the strike "was one of the largest civilian casualty incidents of the war against the Islamic State," albeit never publicly acknowledged by the US military.
MILITARY
Reuters

West at risk of conflict with Russia, Britain's army chief says

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - There is a greater risk of an accidental war breaking out between the West and Russia than at any time since the Cold War, with many of the traditional diplomatic tools no longer available, Britain's most senior military officer said. General Nick Carter, chief of...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy