Indonesia's Alpha JWC Ventures raises $433 mln in early-stage fund

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia-focused Alpha JWC Ventures has raised $433 million from global and regional investors, including the International Finance Corporation, for its third fund as venture capitalists scale up investments in thriving tech start-ups.

“Alpha JWC’s main focus lies in the early stage, from Pre-Seed to Pre-Series A, whereby we also actively follow through the start-ups’s Series A, Series B and beyond,” Jefrey Joe, co-founder and general partner at the venture capital firm, said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the size of investments ranged from as low as $100,000 to up to $60 million in multi-stage funding.

Alpha JWC said the third fund, one of the largest early-stage funds in Indonesia, had pushed its assets under management to $630 million.

Venture funding is thriving in Southeast Asia - home to about 650 million people - amid a technology boom that has accelerated as more consumers move online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alpha JWC said its latest fund had already invested in seven companies in fintech and small and medium enterprises, among others, in Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga Editing by Mark Potter)