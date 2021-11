At New York's famed Carnegie Hall on Wednesday night, Cresencia Garcia, 101, a former Army medical assistant, was honored during a salute to veterans. Garcia is one of the many unsung patriots during America's Jim Crow years. Working around the clock, she cared for and treated the sick and the wounded, Black and white. Color didn’t matter, despite the brutal indignities of racism she endured on both sides of the Atlantic.

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO