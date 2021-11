Question: Every year as the weather starts to change from late autumn to early winter, I start thinking about getting my perennials ready for winter. The problem is that I take an “all or nothing” approach. I have a tendency to cut everything back, and some years, I do absolutely nothing. Common sense tells me that my “all or nothing” approach isn’t the best idea and that there are probably different rules for different plants. Will you help me figure this out?

