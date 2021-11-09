CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Public Schools raises tribal flag at Edison

By Steve Berg
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mB1t_0cqf9GFc00
Muscogee Creek Nation flag

Tulsa Public Schools are celebrating Native American Heritage Month, and part of that includes raising the tribal flags for the Cherokee, Muscogee Creek, and Osage nations at three different Tulsa schools.

Each one sits on the land of a different nation.

On Monday, Superintendent Deborah Gist was at the ceremony at Edison High School near 41st and Harvard, which is in the Muscogee Creek Nation.

“And then we’ll also, we have a high school that’s on the Cherokee Nation land and a high school on Osage Nation land, and we’ll be raising those flags next week,” Gist said.

Those ceremonies will be on Thursday, November 18th.

