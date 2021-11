"And having come to them, Jesus spoke to them, saying, 'All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to Me. Going, therefore, disciple all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things which I have commanded you; and, look, I am with you all the days, until the completion of the age.'" Matthew 28:18-20 (literal translation of the author from the Greek)

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO