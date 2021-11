Sonoco recently announced that Marcy Thompson, its vice president of marketing and innovation, would retire at the end of the calendar year. Thompson has headed Sonoco’s marketing efforts since 2013. She joined the company in 2006 and became North American division vice president and general manager of tubes and cores and later Sonoco Recycling. She was elected a corporate officer in 2011 and became North American rigid paper containers vice president. Thompson is a graduate of Penn State with a bachelor’s of science degree in metallurgy.

HARTSVILLE, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO