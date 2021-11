Following 14 years working at James Laurence Sales and Lettings in Birmingham as an associate director, Andy McHugo has set up a new independent agency McHugo Homes. McHugh, who has worked as an estate agent for almost 20 years, will focus on sales only as a hybrid agent and will focus on the core areas of Harborne, Quinton and Halesowen in the West Midlands.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO