CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Students Found With Possible Cannabis-Infused Candy At Charles County Elementary School

CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kbk0N_0cqf8eH900

WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Eight students at a Charles County elementary school were found passing around what appeared to be cannabis-infused candy Monday, officials said.

According to officials at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, during recess, a teacher witnessed students passing around what appeared to be candy.

During a further inspection, the teacher noticed the bag included a label that indicated it contained “edible candy,” which contains cannabis that can be ingested.

The teacher confiscated the candy and reported the incident to administrators who then contacted 911 for medical assistance.

The school was placed in a “hold status” as a precaution during the investigation, officials said. None of the eight students allegedly involved were taken by EMS for medical students. They were all released to their parents.

School officials said they are still working with police to investigate the incident. It is unclear at this time how many, if any, of the students ingested the candy.

Officials also said they do not have any type of confirmation that the item we confiscated from the students is an actual edible.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Inflation, explained: Why prices keep going up and who's to blame

New York (CNN Business) — Confused about inflation? You're not alone. Inflation is, paradoxically, both incredibly simple to understand and absurdly complicated. Let's start with the simplest version: Inflation happens when prices broadly go up. That "broadly" is important: At any given time, the price of goods will fluctuate based...
BUSINESS
CNN

What we learned this week in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes

(CNN Business) — The biggest news this week in the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes is that the government expects to rest its case against the former CEO and founder of failed blood testing company Theranos in a matter of days. In a surprise disclosure after jurors were excused for...
LAW
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Six year old mistakenly vaccinated in Calvert school

On November 9, 2021, a 6-year-old at Dowell Elementary School received a COVID 19 vaccine they weren’t supposed to receive. According to officials, the student had the same first and last name as another student, but different birthdates. The one given the vaccine did not have parental consent to give the vaccine while the other […] The post Six year old mistakenly vaccinated in Calvert school appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waldorf, MD
Government
Charles County, MD
Education
City
Waldorf, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Charles County, MD
Waldorf, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
Charles County, MD
Government
Independent Tribune

Student found dead at NC high school

Mooresville Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wednesday morning. Administrators notified parents around 8:35 a.m. of the incident and said the school would release students at 9 a.m. The school system's communications officer, Tanae McLean, said she was unsure of the student’s age or what grade he was in. She said the discovery of the student was reported immediately to an assistant principal.
MOORESVILLE, NC
CBS Miami

Masks Now Optional For All Public School Students In Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade public schools’ new relaxed mask rules are now in effect. “Today wearing my mask is optional,” says iPrep Academy fourth-grader, Alexander Gherman. But kids can’t simply show up at their school not wearing them. Parents of students in all schools, including K-8 centers and elementary schools, must complete an opt-out form and return it to their child’s school. Forms can be downloaded at backtoschool.dadeschools.net or obtained at their child’s school. Additionally, fully vaccinated employees at all schools may choose not to wear facial coverings. Alexander Gherman and his younger sister Katherine were given permission from their parents to stop wearing their...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
KOLD-TV

BB gun found at elementary school in Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities were called to an elementary school in Sierra Vista this morning after school staff was alerted of a student with a potential weapon on campus on Friday, Nov. 12. According to Sierra Vista Unified School District, police came to Carmichael Elementary School shortly...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
Report Annapolis

Elevated Lead Levels Found in More Than 60 Drinking Water Sources Across 9 Anne Arundel County Schools

Water tests conducted at 9 Anne Arundel County schools found more than 60 drinking water outlets with elevated lead levels. All Maryland public and nonpublic schools are required to sample all drinking water outlets for the presence of lead pursuant to the Code of Maryland Regulations. Shortly after the start of the 2021-2022 academic year, multiple samples were collected from the following schools:
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis#Medical Students#Wjz#Ems
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland elementary school accidentally vaccinates wrong student in mix-up

LUSBY, Md. (7News) — A school nurse accidentally vaccinated the wrong student at a covid clinic at a Calvert County elementary school, health officials confirm. According to Deputy Health Officer for Calvert County Champ Thomaskutty, a student who didn't have consent from parents to receive a COVID vaccine for 5 to 11 years old got the vaccination in error.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Miami

Loaded Gun Found On Campus At Northeast High School, Student In Custody

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An Oakland Park high school was placed on a temporary Code Red lockdown after a gun was found on campus. “I want to check on my children,” one mother cried as she raced to campus. Anxious parents rush to Northeast High school after getting word from their kids about a code red lockdown.“It’s horrifying. I’m like shaking,” said parent Suleidys Ramirez as she looked for her daughter. “She tells me, ‘Mom, we’re hiding, we’re on the floor.’ I’m like ‘don’t worry I’ll see if I can come and get you.’” The Broward Sheriff’s Office said around 11:30 a.m., the school resource...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Omaha.com

“Mask Optional” extended to PLCS middle schools

PAPILLION -- As planned, middle schools in the Papillion La Vista Community School district will join high schools as “mask optional” areas, starting Wednesday, Nov. 10. The PLCS Board of Education approved the new unmasking plan in October with a 5-to-1 vote. Board members received a schoolwide health update at its Monday, Nov. 8 meeting. All of the board’s business had been concluded before an armed man was detained by Papillion Police (see related story.)
PAPILLION, NE
CBS Boston

State Allows 4 Days Of Remote Learning At Jamaica Plain School Closed After COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) – Students at the Curley School in Jamaica Plain may have to return to the classroom sooner than expected after it closed temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak. This comes after the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education approved only a portion of the remote learning days requested by the Curley. Principal Katie Grassa wrote in an email to families that they’re “reviewing our options and next steps on his request to return students earlier than the 10 days the Boston Public Health Commission advised.” DESE Commissioner Jeff Riley said the department was in the process of working with the school...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Times-Argus

Scats and Tracks: A virtual offering for elementary school students

The third- and fourth-graders in Jennifer Galusha’s class at Tinmouth Mountain School followed deer tracks last winter. Together, the students and teacher at the elementary school, which is about 15 miles south of Rutland, watched where the deer were coming and going from. They asked themselves why the deer were in this particular spot.
RUTLAND, VT
WLOS.com

Elementary students share with leaders their visions of Buncombe County's future

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville elementary school students are lending their voices to what they want to see in their future. "It's what they want in their neighborhoods," Asheville Primary School's Baily Griffith said. "And the county asked us to look at these three areas, which is getting around -- such as transportation -- living and playing, and getting food -- such as what is the source of our food and how do we access it."
ASHEVILLE, NC
BOCANEWSNOW

ARREST: Banyan Creek Elementary Student Assaulted By School Bus Monitor

Bus Monitor Charged With Child Abuse. She Fights Back When Student Punches, Kicks, Calls Her “N” Word… All Caught On Camera… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District Police department arrested School Bus Monitor Denise Thomas and charged […] The article ARREST: Banyan Creek Elementary Student Assaulted By School Bus Monitor appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Bay Net

Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office Welcomes High School Students

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - In conjunction with Calvert County Public Schools, the State’s Attorney’s Office is offering criminal justice students the opportunity to “shadow” attorneys in Court as they prosecute criminal and serious motor vehicle cases. Students from all four Calvert County High Schools have signed up to participate in November and December.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
themadisonrecord.com

MCS elementary and middle school students to keep masks on for now

MADISON – Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said Friday that elementary and middle school students throughout the district will continue to wear masks for the next couple of weeks. High school students will remain at “optional” status. Nichols made the announcement after reviewing current COVID positivity rates within the county.
MADISON, AL
Daily News-Record

'Best Veterans Day Ever': Elementary School Students Thank Veterans

There is something special about being thanked for their years of service in the military by elementary school students, said Grottoes Councilman Jim Justis, an Army retiree. “It means what we all served for is alive and well in this country,” Justis said. “It’s the only reward every veteran has ever wanted or expected.”
GROTTOES, VA
Moore News

Cactus, DISD officials and students break ground on new Cactus Elementary School

"It has been a long time coming," said Dumas Independent School District (DISD) Superintendent Monty Hysinger in Cactus Thursday as a group of Cactus Elementary School students prepared to break ground on the new Cactus Elementary School site. An emotional Cactus City Manager Aldo Gallegos acknowledged the long road traveled...
CACTUS, TX
CNN

CNN

728K+
Followers
113K+
Post
586M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy