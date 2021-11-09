CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Police Searching For Clues After Man Gunned Down In Front Of Son In Stockton

 5 days ago
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton Police have released more footage of the vehicle possibly connected to the killing of a man while he sat in his car with his young son.

On Monday, police released additional photos of the Jeep that, they believe, the suspect was driving when they fatally shot a 47-year-old man at Weber Avenue and American Street. The shooting happened a little after 2:30 p.m.

Police say the man was sitting in his vehicle with his six-year-old son when he was shot. The boy was not injured. The victim, whose name has not been released, later died at the hospital.

Surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle have been released by Stockton police. The vehicle appears to be a white, later model Jeep Cherokee with black stripes on the hood.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or Detective Howard or Detective Castro at (209) 937-8323.

