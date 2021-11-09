CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds participate in “We The People” rally in Bismarck

By Cameron Brewer
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

Monday on the Capitol grounds, hundreds participated in the “We the People” rally, protesting COVID mandates required for employment.

Demonstrators were saying it’s not about being vaccinated or refusing it, but people having the freedom of choosing which option works best for them.

Recently, President Joe Biden announced vaccine mandates for workers in healthcare, private industries and the federal government.

“It’s a personal choice. If you make the choice to be vaccinated, we support that; if you choose not to be we support that as well,” Michael Westbrook said.

Demonstrators held signs with several messages against mandates and traveled from all over the state to let their voices be heard.

“George Washington’s life mattered, Dr. Martin Luther Kings’ life mattered. You can go down the whole list of people who took action. It was maybe not very popular at the time, but it made a difference. I want people to understand the power they have,” Jared Hendrix said.

Sounds of chanting several sayings could also be heard with hopes of capturing the legislature’s attention.

“They are here in session today, and theirs some of the group here going into the Capitol Building after this to make their voices heard. I think they’ll get the message loud and clear,” Westbrook said.

Biden’s mandate would require mandatory vaccinations or weekly testing. Demonstrators hope legislators will put a ban in effect for North Dakota.

Corey Sokoll
5d ago

Personal freedom & rights are fine but when it effects others then it’s not what is in the best interest of everyone. Constitutional rights were meant for everyone not just only the individual. Smokers raised heck when told they couldn’t smoke in bars, public places & transportation. We see how that worked out & yet they still continue to throw their butts any where they go. My yard & personal space isn’t an ashtray. Seatbelts went over like a ton of bricks. Those tossed out during an accident because of not wearing them also doesn’t fair well. It’s still a law & you live. Refusing to do what it takes to save lives is just showing how little people have evolved & don’t value life. I sure don’t wish Covid or any other contagion on anyone. Just because you survive doesn’t mean the effects aren’t life long. Grow up & evolve.

