CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

UNO Flute Studio to be Featured During Chicago Flute Festival￼

unomusic.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Flute Club’s 2021 flute festival will feature the UNO flute studio in a performance of James Barnes’ “Ghost Dancers: Threnody om Wounded Knee” which will be broadcast virtually on Friday, November 12, 2021. Directed by Dr. Christine Beard, the...

unomusic.org

Comments / 0

Related
unomusic.org

UNO Flute Student Selected for Chicago Symphony Masterclass

The Chicago Flute Club flute festival, taking place virtually in November 2021, will feature UNO flute major Catherine Boese who was invited to perform in the piccolo masterclass led by Jennifer Gunn, piccoloist of the Chicago Symphony, and instructor of piccolo at Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music. Catherine will be coached on Allan Stephenson’s Concerto for Piccolo by Gunn during the class to be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Visit www.chicagofluteclub.org/ for details about the CFC flute festival.
MUSIC
newcitystage.com

Mozart With Singing Heads: A Review of Magic Flute at Lyric Opera of Chicago

This singspiel tells a story that must be branded as vague and convoluted if one is to be fair to the material. However, Mozart’s music lifts “The Magic Flute”‘s tale out of the mundane, and it doesn’t matter so much just what it is that the original creative team was trying to concoct, what they were commenting upon, and how successful (or not) they were. Directors Suzanne Andrade and Barrie Kosky took the piece at a decidedly high-tech angle, using animation and film. It seems possible that the singing heads could be projected onto the stage by a computer as well, and if that is the case, this production has found its time, if it hadn’t already; in a pinch, all the performances could be sent via Google Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
spokanepublicradio.org

From the Studio: Fall Folk Festival Studio Broadcast

Https://www.facebook.com/spokanepublicradio/videos/255975576560718/. Music Director Verne Windham and Kevin Brown of Front Porch Bluegrass host a two-hour program with music and interviews with folk performers. Here’s a preview of Jen Edgren, who performs songs for kids of all ages with her guitar and charango. “You’re 10” is one of her own compositions written for her niece.
MUSIC
unomusic.org

UNO Flute Students Shone During Summer

BM flute performance major Paige Michaud was accepted to study at the week-long Flauti al Castello – held in person in a medieval castle in Sorci, Italy – with renowned flutists Sergio Pallottelli (Longy School of Music) and Matthieu Gauci-Ancelin (Berlin Philharmonic). Visit https://sergiopallottelli.com/flauti-al-castello/ for more information about this festival.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
unomusic.org

UNO’s Beard-Haneline Duo Featured at Puerto Rico Flute Symposium

The Beard-Haneline Duo (comprised of UNO professors Dr. Christine Beard, flute and Stacie Haneline, piano) made their second consecutive appearance as headliner artists for the Puerto Rico Flute Symposium, held virtually in 2021. The duo performed a featured recital entitled “Modern Musical Inspirations” with works by Exequiel Mantega, Mel Bonis,...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Paste Studio at the Brooklyn Folk Festival: Nov. 12-13

Paste Studio is back in New York this week, setting up at the Brooklyn Folk Festival today and tomorrow. Tune in to hear music from acts like Oberhofer, Rachel Sage and Nora Brown, plus a poetry reading from Anne Waldman. Each of the following sessions will be live-streamed on our...
BROOKLYN, NY
northernpublicradio.org

Chicago poet and composer works featured at Northern Illinois University

Music inspired by Haiku Festival Chicago will take place on Nov. 4. Both concerts will take place at the. Boutell Memorial Concert Hall and Recital Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave. in DeKalb. A Chicago composer, author and poet is partnering with university students and faculty for two nights of music. One...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uno#Flute#White Settlers#Ghost Dance#Uno Flute Studio#The Chicago Flute Club#Piaute#Plains Indians#Native Americans
chicagocrusader.com

28th Annual Chicago Underground Film Festival presented in partnership with Full Spectrum Features at the Logan Theatre, November 5-7

In a collaborative re-envisioning of the 28th Annual Chicago Underground Film Festival (CUFF)—the world’s longest-running underground film festival—Full Spectrum Features (FSF) is the official presenter of CUFF this year to program more diversity, equity, and inclusion to represent a wider range of artists and voices, including women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ filmmakers. The festival will showcase six feature-length films and six shorts programs, presented from Friday, November 5, through Sunday, November 7, at the Logan Theatre as well as online.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 59

Spirit & Place Festival features 29 events in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2021 Spirit & Place Festival will explore this year’s theme of CHANGE from Nov. 4-14. There are 29 festival events examining everything from climate change and religion to COVID’s impact on schools, the power of film, Black history and art, etc. Now in it’s 26th year, Spirit...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KTRE

Swing dancing featured during Nac at Night

City of Nacogdoches now taking appointments for children COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine for children was approved by federal authorities on Wednesday. City of Tyler shares proposed redistricting maps at public comment meeting Wednesday night. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. "We want the biggest district and the smallest district to be...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh Opera Opens Mozart’s ‘The Magic Flute’; National Opera House Fundraiser (Sat., 11/6/21)

THE MAGIC FLUTE (opera) by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Emanuel Schikaneder. Pittsburgh Opera. Nov. 6 – 14. The Magic Flute is not your ordinary opera. Along with its bizarre story line and its enduring popularity, there is the fact that Mozart and librettist Emanual Schikaneder didn’t actually consider it an opera—at least not in the grand-opera style of the late 1700s. Like most Broadway musicals today, The Magic Flute combines spoken dialogue with the singing and dance. Technically it is a Singspiel (German for “singing game”), and to play the game a new way, Pittsburgh Opera presents The Magic Flute spoken and sung in English. The story remains an extreme exercise in allegorical fantasy: A prince wanders into an enchanted land where he meets a strange character calling himself a bird-catcher. Spirits appear, urging the two to rescue the daughter of the Queen of the Night. Said daughter is held captive in the domain of an evil wizard, but wait. The wizard turns out to be an enlightened sage. Villainy is indeed afoot but it’s an inside job. To accomplish the mission, the prince must undergo ordeals of fire and water. The flute of the title is a power object for changing sorrow to joy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
mcpherson.edu

Jazz Festival Features Area Ensembles

The sounds of jazz could be heard across the McPherson College campus as more than 350 musicians participated in the eighth annual Jazz Festival on November 4. This year ensembles from 18 area middle and high schools performed and participated in on-stage clinics with professional jazz educators. The clinicians also led sessions covering jazz improvisation and rhythm section issues. This year’s clinicians were Dr. Craig Treinen and Dr. Tom Morgan from Washburn University; Gregg Walker, retired jazz educator and adjunct of woodwinds at McPherson College; and Randy Crow, a hall-of-fame retired music educator from Wichita.
MCPHERSON, KS
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Silversun Pickups Pull into Stage AE; ‘The Magic Flute’ Continues at Pittsburgh Opera (Fri., 11/12/21)

1) Silversun Pickups formed in Los Angeles, California, in 2000 right around when their alternative-rock forebears the Smashing Pumpkins were breaking up. They released their debut album, Carnavas, in 2006. Songs such as “Lazy Eye,” with its driving guitars, heady vocals, and screaming, picked up the alt-rock relay that the Pumpkins’ frontman Billy Corgan had been carrying. Silversun Pickups later received a Best New Artist nomination at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards. Their music has been featured in popular video games series, such as Guitar Hero and Rock Band. The quartet’s latest album, their fifth, is 2019’s Widow’s Weeds. Garbage drummer Butch Vig, arguably best known for producing Nirvana’s sophomore breakthrough album Nevermind, produced Widow’s Weeds too. Silversun Pickups will perform at Stage AE. Special guest is Zella Day. Doors open 6 p.m. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. (C.M.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
thebrag.com

Brass Against apologises after singer urinates on fan during live show

New York-based band Brass Against have apologised after its lead singer urinated on the face of a fan at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida. The wild event was captured on video and went viral across social media, shows Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista revealing to the crowd that she “gotta pee” and “can’t make it to the bathroom”.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy