UNO Flute Studio to be Featured During Chicago Flute Festival￼

1) Silversun Pickups formed in Los Angeles, California, in 2000 right around when their alternative-rock forebears the Smashing Pumpkins were breaking up. They released their debut album, Carnavas, in 2006. Songs such as “Lazy Eye,” with its driving guitars, heady vocals, and screaming, picked up the alt-rock relay that the Pumpkins’ frontman Billy Corgan had been carrying. Silversun Pickups later received a Best New Artist nomination at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards. Their music has been featured in popular video games series, such as Guitar Hero and Rock Band. The quartet’s latest album, their fifth, is 2019’s Widow’s Weeds. Garbage drummer Butch Vig, arguably best known for producing Nirvana’s sophomore breakthrough album Nevermind, produced Widow’s Weeds too. Silversun Pickups will perform at Stage AE. Special guest is Zella Day. Doors open 6 p.m. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. (C.M.)
