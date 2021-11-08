Piccolo Solo by Christine Beard Hailed in Review by Early Music America￼

With sincere, resolute songwriting and a more accessible sound, the latest album from the New York quartet feels more suited than ever for the ecstasy of a crowded club. Even at its brawniest, Parquet Courts’ music has always explored questions of knowledge and the self, freedom and desire, responsibility and autonomy. Where some bands might sink in such existential quagmires, the New York quartet have only been propelled by their inquiries. With every album since their 2012 breakthrough Light Up Gold , their aperture has widened, allowing them to take in blues, western noir, and even some dub. Though the lyric sheet is still loaded with questions about the often unreasonable nature of life in the 21st century, on their latest album, Sympathy for Life, Parquet Courts abandon the fiction of certainty, take the elevator back to street level, and get the people moving.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO