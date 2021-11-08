CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Piccolo Solo by Christine Beard Hailed in Review by Early Music America￼

By ahilt21
unomusic.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNO Professor of Flute, Dr. Christine Beard is the solo piccoloist with Newberry’s Victorian Cornet Band (NVCB), a professional Victorian-era ensemble consisting of musicians from across the USA who perform on instruments made in the late 1800’s (not reproductions) and music composed between 1850-1895....

unomusic.org

Comments / 0

Related
kexp.org

New Music Reviews (11/1)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from The War on Drugs, Theon Cross, Nightmares on Wax, and more. The War on Drugs – I...
MUSIC
theberkshireedge.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Crescendo Period Instrument Orchestra delivers early music feast October 29

GREAT BARRINGTON — Early music group Crescendo is best known for its performances of early choral music. But when indoor singing is a risk to public health, the ensemble’s Founding Artistic Director Christine Gevert doesn’t skip a beat. She is well acquainted with the best period instrument players in the Northeast, and she knows how to put together a satisfying program of purely instrumental early music. That’s what she did for the group’s appearance at Saint James Place Friday, Oct. 29, when the Crescendo Period Instrument Orchestra performed a program of famous Baroque solo concertos from Rome, Bologna, Venice, and London.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
coolcleveland.com

MUSIC REVIEW: Halida Dinova by Lisa DeBenedictis

Halida Dinova is a Russian-born American pianist, who has performed globally as a soloist and with the world’s finest orchestras. Although she is often touring in Europe or performing around the world, the pandemic has allowed her to perform more often near her home in Shaker Heights. Halida and her husband, Paul Abood, love the area and are excited to share her virtuosity with the NE Ohio community.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
metalinjection

Album Review: SUFFOCATION Live In North America

Death metal can pay the bills. If you work hard, pinch pennies, keep a careful ledger, sell a shit ton of merch, and/or play in bands named Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel, and Immolation. Sometimes, however, the financial remuneration that comes with playing a tensile, body racking brand of metal and singing about, well, death just doesn't cut the economic mustard. Which was unfortunately the case with long-time Suffocation frontman Frank Mullen (a.k.a. Frank the Tank, Death Chop Frank and probably a whole bunch of other goofy nicknames that have been lost to the black hole of inside tour jokes doused in liberal helpings of alcohol).
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Music#Piccolo#America#Uno#Victorian Cornet Band#Nvcb#Ema
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Jon Hopkins - Music For Psychedelic Therapy

It is a good day with all of the music coming out, but when Jon Hopkins drops a new album, you know it will be better than most. Following his 2018 album Singularity, Hopkins reached new heights. He was nominated for a Grammy and hit the festival circuit as one of the more in-demand names. Despite that, he wanted a change – a shift into something different. What was created was his new album Music For Psychedelic Therapy.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Critics Hail ‘Musical Vitality’ And ‘Classic ABBA Flavors’ Of ‘Voyage’

Music critics have welcomed ABBA’s much-vaunted reunion album Voyage, released today (5), noting the Swedish superstars’ “musical vitality” and as “smorgasbord of a record that delivers all the classic ABBA flavors.”. The album arrives on all digital platforms and in physical stores in the wake of its three preview tracks,...
MUSIC
yourchoiceway.com

Parquet Courts - Sympathy for Life Music Album Reviews

With sincere, resolute songwriting and a more accessible sound, the latest album from the New York quartet feels more suited than ever for the ecstasy of a crowded club. Even at its brawniest, Parquet Courts’ music has always explored questions of knowledge and the self, freedom and desire, responsibility and autonomy. Where some bands might sink in such existential quagmires, the New York quartet have only been propelled by their inquiries. With every album since their 2012 breakthrough Light Up Gold , their aperture has widened, allowing them to take in blues, western noir, and even some dub. Though the lyric sheet is still loaded with questions about the often unreasonable nature of life in the 21st century, on their latest album, Sympathy for Life, Parquet Courts abandon the fiction of certainty, take the elevator back to street level, and get the people moving.
ROCK MUSIC
houstonpublicmedia.org

Encore Houston, Episode 174: Aperio, Music of the Americas

On this episode of Encore Houston, we feature a blend of classical and jazz music with strong Latin connections from Aperio, Music of the Americas, including the premiere of a new arrangement of Duke Ellington’s Take the A Train. Music in this episode:. ARTURO MÁRQUEZ: Danzon No. 2. TRADITIONAL, arr....
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES
buffalorising.com

Unburied Truth: The History, Trauma & Aftermath of the Native American Residential School Policy

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you should be aware of the travesties of Native American “residential schools” that were put in place to strip indigenous people of their heritage, while assimilating them into modern day society. The schools were literally founded to “break” the spirits of the children that attended them. Some of those children were so broken, that they never made it back home – years later they were found buried on the grounds of the schools, in what has become a horrific wakeup call pertaining to the past and current living conditions of a proud people that were driven from their homelands and largely bypassed and forgotten.
EDUCATION
Deadline

Richard “Dick” Evans Dies: Familiar Face On Iconic ’60s & ’70s TV Shows Was 86

Richard “Dick” Evans, who was a staple of 1960s and ’70s television, died on October 2 of cancer, his family announced today. He was 86. In his 40-year career, Evans played opposite Mia Farrow as a series regular on Peyton Place, acted opposite George C. Scott in Islands in the Stream and starred in Jack L. Warner’s final movie, Dirty Little Billy. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery And he was ubiquitous on dozens of classic shows such as Star Trek, Gunsmoke, S.W.A.T., Bonanza, The Mod Squad, Quincy ME, The A-Team, Hart to Hart, Gunsmoke and Lou Grant. Acting...
TV SHOWS
Fox News

Ron Howard reveals what role would make him consider acting again, Clint Howard shares best child star memory

Ron Howard and his brother Clint Howard have much to be grateful for as two young child stars who managed to drudge through the perils of Hollywood with minimal scars. The sons of fellow show business staples Rance and Jean Speegle Howard, both brothers managed to earn notoriety for themselves within the industry with Ron, 67, becoming a household name on "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Happy Days" while Clint, 62, would display his chops in "The Jungle Book" and alongside the punk rock group the Ramones in the 1979 film "Rock ‘n’ Roll High School" among other legacy titles.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: UPDATE On Mary Schmucker’s Health

Recently, it was revealed that former Return to Amish star Mary Schmucker had been hospitalized. Fans and viewers were very concerned for Mama Mary, as she is affectionately referred to. Now, her daughter-in-law is sharing an update on how the beloved matriarch is doing after her time in the ICU.
TV SHOWS
NME

Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy