Kansas State vs. West Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. West Virginia Mountaineers college football matchup on November 13, 2021.

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman reacts to a play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) are 6.5-point favorites when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The point total is set at 47.

Odds for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in five of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 55 points per game, 8.0 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.4 points above the 44.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.9, 6.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.

The 52.6 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 5.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Wildcats average 5.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Mountaineers allow (23.0).

When Kansas State scores more than 23.0 points, it is 5-1-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Wildcats collect 22.5 more yards per game (378.7) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (356.2).

When Kansas State picks up over 356.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (9).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, West Virginia is 5-4-0 this season.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Mountaineers average 26.7 points per game, 5.1 more than the Wildcats allow (21.6).

When West Virginia scores more than 21.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Mountaineers collect 33.0 more yards per game (373.3) than the Wildcats allow (340.3).

When West Virginia piles up over 340.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 14 times, four more than the Wildcats' takeaways (10).

Season Stats