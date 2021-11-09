CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York's Mayor-elect Promotes City-themed Cryptocurrency

By AFP News
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Monday promoted a new cryptocurrency in the colors of his city to be launched Wednesday, following up on his promised commitment to digital currencies. The former police officer said on the campaign trail back in June that under his leadership, New York would...

www.ibtimes.com

cryptopolitan.com

Erick Adams, New York City mayor-elect, is pushing for a digital token

NYC is about to get its coin in line with the incoming mayor’s vision of running a crypto-friendly city. CityCoin to take charge of launching the NYCCoin. NYC is on the verge of getting its Crypto as its mayor-elect Erick Adam has the vision to change the Big Apple into a crypto hub. Adams endorsed a society-initiated proposal that will see the NYC coin launch on November 11.
POLITICS
KABC

Karen Bass, Eric Garcetti, Anyone Running For Mayor Note: New York City Mayor Elect: Getting Back Basics

(Santo Domingo) — New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams wants to get the Big Apple back to the basics. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Adams said he’ll force New Yorkers to actually talk to each other instead of yelling and taking sides like on the national level. Adams said he believes in the coronavirus mandates around the city, but he does respect those who have legitimate reasons for not getting the vaccine. He added that he would love for mask mandates in schools to end, but he will make decisions based on what the science says. He also noted taht he was elected to help protect the citizens of New York–not defund the Police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Wants To Be Paid In Bitcoin

New York City’s Mayor-Elect Eric Adams wants to be paid in bitcoin once he takes office, at least for his first three paychecks, he announced Thursday. It was largely a public relations move to show faith in the volatile currency. Adams, a former police captain who will become the city’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Deadline

Eric Adams Elected In New York City; Ex-Cop Becomes Big Apple’s 2nd Black Mayor

Eric Adams has been elected the 110th Mayor of New York City. Facing Republican rival and Guardian Angel founder Curtis Sliwa in Tuesday’s vote, the former New York Police Department captain and longtime Brooklyn borough president was declared the winner by AP at 9:10 PM ET — that’s literally mere minutes after the polls closed at 9 PM ET. Even before his very strong win was proclaimed and right as polls closed, odds on favorite Adams took to social media to de facto declare victory: The polls are officially closed in NYC. To our supporters, volunteers & endorsers of all backgrounds, faiths & from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

Biden approval hits new low as economic discontent rises, Post-ABC poll finds

Majorities of Americans support President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and a pending bill that would spend nearly $2 trillion on social programs and climate initiatives. Yet despite the backing for these measures, Biden’s approval rating has ticked down to a new low, driven largely by more negative views among Democrats and independents, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS New York

Activists March Through New York To Call For Passage Of Climate And Community Investment Act

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Climate activists marched to Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s office Saturday, demanding the passage of the Climate and Community Investment Act. Community leaders and environmental organizations walked from Times Square with handmade signs and a marching band. Some lied on the streets, chanting and singing. “Climate justice is justice, and the people who are affected by not having climate justice right now are the people who are always affected, who are always affected by lack of health care, lack of education, by over-policing — Black and brown communities, communities of more color, working class communities,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said. The legislation would generate $15 billion a year from corporate polluters to create green jobs and invest in communities most impacted by climate change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

