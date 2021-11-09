New York's Mayor-elect Promotes City-themed Cryptocurrency

(Santo Domingo) — New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams wants to get the Big Apple back to the basics. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Adams said he’ll force New Yorkers to actually talk to each other instead of yelling and taking sides like on the national level. Adams said he believes in the coronavirus mandates around the city, but he does respect those who have legitimate reasons for not getting the vaccine. He added that he would love for mask mandates in schools to end, but he will make decisions based on what the science says. He also noted taht he was elected to help protect the citizens of New York–not defund the Police.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO