CHULA VISTA, Calif. — More than 120 volunteers from across the country gathered in Chula Vista to build six homes in one day for impoverished families in Tijuana. "People literally have dirt as floor. It's inhumane and right across the border. It's really neighbors helping neighbors and doing something good for people in need," said Paula Claussen, CEO and President of San Diego non-profit, Project Mercy.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO