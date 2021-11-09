Oklahoma vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears college football matchup on November 13, 2021.

Oct 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Brian Darby (16) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Baylor Bears (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the 11th-ranked rushing attack will meet the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the 16th-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Sooners are favored by 5.5 points in the outing. A total of 62.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in six of nine games this season.

Baylor's games have gone over 62.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 16.7 points lower than the two team's combined 79.2 points per game average.

The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.7 fewer than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 63.3, 0.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 62.5.

The 62.5 total in this game is 10.8 points higher than the 51.7 average total in Bears games this season.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma is 4-5-0 this year.

This season, the Sooners have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Sooners average 42.9 points per game, 22.3 more than the Bears give up per contest (20.6).

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.6 points.

The Sooners collect 111.6 more yards per game (477) than the Bears give up per matchup (365.4).

When Oklahoma piles up more than 365.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

This year, the Sooners have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Bears have takeaways (14).

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

The Bears covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this season have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Bears rack up 12.1 more points per game (36.3) than the Sooners allow (24.2).

When Baylor puts up more than 24.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Bears collect 457.4 yards per game, 75.8 more yards than the 381.6 the Sooners allow.

In games that Baylor piles up over 381.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over nine times, six fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats