JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves said he expects the state to file a suit by the end of the week opposing federal vaccine mandates. “Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates are one of the most shocking attacks on personal liberty we have seen in this country during my lifetime,” he said in a post on social media. “I am a strong supporter of the COVID vaccines and commend the Trump administration’s efforts to develop (them). I even got it on Facebook Live to demonstrate my confidence.”

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO