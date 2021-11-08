Police Searching For Clues After Man Gunned Down In Front Of Son In Stockton

BOSTON (CBS) — MBTA Transit Police say they’ve arrested a man for trying to rape someone at the MBTA State Street station. It happened on Friday around 10:30 p.m. Transit Police released a photo of the suspect on Twitter Saturday. They asked anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Unit. A few hours later, police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Luis Salinas for attempted rape. Wanted for Attempted Rape. Recognize this person. Please contact us with any information you may have. TY. https://t.co/UKTWeEmv3v pic.twitter.com/oiSYZP6ZdS — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 13, 2021 “Our Twitter followers are the BEST !!!! A short while ago Transit Police Detectives tracked down the offender in Downtown Boston,” police posted online.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO