Pasadena, CA

Go-Go's musical 'Head Over Heels' comes to the Pasadena Playhouse

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tt1hE_0cqf4Aqd00

Head Over Heels , the musical comedy, set to the music of the iconic LA-based female rock band The Go-Go's, is coming to the Pasadena Playhouse for a limited run from November 9 through December 12.

The show follows a royal family in search of a purpose, lovers in search of each other and a whole kingdom in search of a beat. Featuring the hit songs "Our Lips Are Sealed", "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You," among others, the audience will be whisked away through a world of exuberance and wit from the first notes of "We Got the Beat" to the final celebratory curtain call.

"I want you to leave everything on the outside and just immerse yourself in the world and escape," Tiffany Mann' who plays Be More Chill said.

"The whole playhouse has been transformed into the stage," Lea Delaria' who plays King Basilius said. "This is an environmental piece. We're going to be all over the place."

Head Over Heels has been reimagined for the Playhouse by Director/Choreographer Jenny Koons and director/choreographer Sam Pinkleton in an all-new experiential production.

"The Go-Go's music is so joyous and rooted in the spirit of with your friends, kind of a raucous energy," said Koons.

Originally produced for a traditional proscenium stage on Broadway in 2018, the Playhouse's 90-minute, intermission-free production puts the audience in the middle of a non-stop, dance-filled joyride through magic, merriment and mischief. With the actors performing all over the converted theater, every seat or spot on the dance floor will have a unique vantage point and an experience to remember.

For tickets visit HERE .

All those in attendance will be required to be fully vaccinated and wear masks at all times.

