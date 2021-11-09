CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago hot dog stand mocks Aaron Rodgers

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
A hot dog stand in Chicago took a shot at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers over the weekend after controversy erupted over his vaccination status.

The Wiener's Circle, known for being snarky and insulting, put up a sign Sunday ahead of the Packers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs seemingly mocking Rodgers. Rodgers did not play due to his positive COVID-19 test.

The Lincoln Park sign reads, "I own you Aaron Rodgers, (signed) Science."

In October, Rodgers made headlines for saying, "I still own you! I still own you!" after he scored a touchdown against the Bears at Soldier Field. As many know, Chicago is Green Bay's football nemesis.

Since then, Rodgers has publicly stated he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 on the Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers also said he took ivermectin based on podcast host Joe Rogan's recommendation.

The Wiener's Circle posted a picture of the sign on Facebook and tagged Saturday Night Live among others. Comedian Pete Davidson recently portrayed Rodgers in a skit on the show amid the vaccine scandal.

