Missing Crestone woman was last seen with former member of ‘Love Has Won’ cult

CRESTONE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Saguache County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for Jenifer Driver after she vanished in the mountains near Crestone in mid-October.

Driver, who also goes by the spiritual name Mountain Sun, was last seen with a former member of the "Love Has Won" spiritual group that disbanded after their leader was found mummified in a home in Moffat, CO in late April of 2021. Seven members of the cult faced charges following the incident, but the charges were later dropped. It's still unclear why.

Amanda Ray is familiar with the group after her brother got involved. She said she understands how Driver's loved ones must feel amid her disappearance.

"My brother went to join 'Love Has Won' for a mission experience and went missing in the mountains near Crestone, in May of 2020," Ray said. He was found by hikers who happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Ray formed a group called "Rising Above Love Has Won" after her brother's experience. They help offer support, awareness, and education to those impacted by Love Has Won.

She decided to get involved with Driver's disappearance by posting flyers and trying to raise awareness.

"She does have a potential connection to the Love Has Won group, and I've been in those shoes. I've been on the other side. I know what it's like to have a missing loved one," Ray said. "I just can speak for my brother's experience of 24 hours being missing in those mountains in May. He was in very bad shape. So we're extremely worried we need, we need people on the ground."

Ray is asking hikers to keep an eye out for Driver, hoping for her safe return.

The Saguache County Sheriff's Office offered the following description of Driver: "Jenifer Ann Driver also goes by her spiritual name of “Mountain Sun,” was last seen in the North Crestone Campground area in Crestone, Colorado. It is believed Jenifer might have hiked to the North Crestone Lake. It is believed Jenifer might have her backpack, sleeping bag, and blue tent with her. Jenifer is 5’04”, approximately 170lbs, has brown eyes, grey shaved hair, and is known to wear baggy comfortable clothing. Jenifer was last seen on October 16, 2021. If you have any information please contact the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2544."

