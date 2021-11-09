CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired General Russell Honore rallied outside Lafayette Country Club calling on oil companies to seal abandoned wells

By Renee Allen
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Oil company executives are being accused of leaving oil wells abandoned which has led to environmental contamination.

Retired Lt. General Russell Honore’ rallied outside a Lafayette Country Club on Monday.

An hour later, the lieutenant held a town hall meeting at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Honore says taxpayers should not have to pay to cap and clean up abandoned oil sites.

He served as the 33rd Commanding General of the U.S. First Army at Fort Gillem, Georgia.

These days the Louisiana native takes on another role.

“This is ridiculous. Look at the price estimated in Louisiana alone,” Honore said.

The General spoke about abandoned oil wells and the future of doing away with heavy fossil fuel production.

He’s concerned about climate warming and change.

“In Louisiana it’s real.  It’s five hurricanes within about a 14 month period that has caused devastation to our coastline,” the Lieutenant General said.

Honore’ says Louisiana has more than 4,600 abandoned oil wells, many uncapped and spewing gases in particular methane.

“Not to speak of the hundreds of miles of pile lines that run through our state.”

He says the oil industry should not be given billions of dollars in government funds to clean its oil wells and contamination sites.  Honore claims those are taxpayer’s dollars.

“Yes, provide jobs and the things we need but they didn’t follow the rules that our momma taught us.  If you mess up, then you clean-up behind yourself,” Honore’ added.

