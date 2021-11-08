Travel with ARTnews

Travel author Kristy Tolley has come up with great suggestions for fall and holiday fun in her new book 100 Things to Do in Asheville Before You Die. Tolley, the public relations manager for AAA Carolinas, offers Asheville visitors (or natives) the kind of book that lets you read a page, get an idea, and head out for fun. The list of 100 things includes a variety of suggestions that don’t involve spending money (unless you really want to).
A physical limitation shouldn’t be a barrier to exploring the world. If you’re a disabled traveler, or traveling with someone who has a condition requiring extra assistance, you’ll want the advice of a professional when it comes to planning your trip. A Travel Leaders travel advisor can help you explore options for transportation, accommodations and sightseeing.
It is great to see such optimism from the global travel industry as it looks to recover from the impact of Covid-19. Four-out-of-ten senior travel professionals think 2022 booking volumes across the industry will match or exceed 2019’s levels, reveals research released today (Monday 1 November) by WTM London. Almost...
As second-generation Bulgarian Americans, my three kids grew up eating Bulgarian food and listening to my parents’ countless stories about the small Balkan country on the Black Sea. But it wasn’t until 2016 that they visited Bulgaria and met their relatives for the first time. Visiting the country they’d heard...
This week's question: Archeologists have pinpointed the first landing of Vikings in North America: 1021 A.D. If a Viking explorer had written a travelogue about his trip to America 1,000 years ago, what should it have been titled?. How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your...
Nikk Effingham’s book is an exploration of all things time travel (where time travel is to be read as backwards time travel, that is, travel to an earlier time). There’s a lot in the book, and this review only barely scratches the surface. If you are interested in time travel, then this book is an absolute must. It’s packed full of great stuff. Even if you aren’t particularly interested in time travel per se, this book should still be of interest. Though it is written entirely through the lens of worrying about issues pertaining to time travel, it contains a number of proposals that are interesting in their own right. These include, but are by no means limited to:
My wife and I returned Tuesday from a trip to Europe. It was a good trip. But had we known some of the pandemic-related complications, we might have thought better of it. In the event others might be experiencing the cabin fever that led us to put COVID nervousness aside to travel again, I’ll relate a few of the steps the virus has added to travel. These requirements can change depending on conditions in various countries. But for us these last three weeks …
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. A good backpack is essential for everyday use, from travel to work to everything in between. It should be a well-researched investment and meet your needs. Whether you like water-resistant backpacks, a compartment for your laptop or need expansion straps, there is a backpack for everyone. In this article, we review the top ten backpacks out there – based on your budget.
Today, the border reopens to “non-essential travel” for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. After twenty months of restrictions, fully vaccinated Mexicans will now be able to enter the U.S. to shop or visit friends and family. …
The weather in London is often gloomy, yet it is the driest city in the United Kingdom. The summer season in London runs from June to August, and it is a pleasant time to come. It is a good time to walk about and view the city because it rarely rises beyond 20 degrees Celsius.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. will be opening its borders to international travelers starting on Monday and State officials are outlining the new federal guidelines. So, what does this mean for Hawaii residents? Sheri Kajiwara from Safe Travels Hawaii joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the new guidelines. Editor’s Note: There is inaccurate information in […]
Traveler confidence is on the rise along with the surge in international travel according to the recently released 2021 Fall Global Rescue Traveler Sentiment and Safety Survey, which surveyed 1,500 current and former members of Global Rescue in late October. Compared with January 2021, fear of COVID-19 quarantines or infections...
Traveling can be expensive, and when you throw children into the mix, the amount you spend can keep on rising. However, if you are on a budget, just how well can you travel, even with kids in tow? What can you do and what should you see, to make sure that you don’t blow the budget while traveling? Preparing and planning your travels and journeys, as far in advance as possible, is important because when you plan ahead, you can book things in advance and actually end up saving money.
How do you find the best pizza in Portland? How about the best cenote (freshwater-filled limestone sinkhole) in the Yucatán Peninsula? Or the best sushi in Japan? The most reliable answer is from a friend or an inside source on the ground. Though search engines and review sites might help, there is little to ensure that these algorithmically driven data sets are accurate, honest, and aligned to your interests. The Well Traveled Club is aiming to change this game.
Avid travellers will tell you that it is crucial to find sustainable travel methods, especially if you intend to do it as a lifestyle. This applies more to people who travel for a living or choose to have their lives on the move. It could also work for occasional travels as the goal is to ensure that travelling is sustainable.
In November we celebrate Native American Heritage Month. Did you know Wisconsin is home to 11 federally recognized Native American tribes, which is more than any other state east of the Mississippi River? This week we have some Native history to share, along with some Native owned businesses and significant places to visit this fall.
The weather gets brisker, the leaves change color, and the crowds get thinner; that’s right, there’s generally no better time to travel than the autumnal months of October and November and with this expertly researched and curated article from Travel + Leisure, you can take the guesswork out of your next end-of-the-year trip. Keep reading for some great fall travel ideas.
U.S. Travel, WASHINGTON, November 4, 2021 – After nearly two years of restrictions and prolonged economic loss, the United States will reopen its borders to vaccinated international travelers today—a significant milestone in our industry’s recovery and our efforts to rebuild the international inbound travel market. The effects of the border...
