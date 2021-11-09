CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

ASCAP Country Awards Name Josh Osborne Songwriter of the Year, Laud Late Leader Connie Bradley

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

In a virtual awards unveiling, Nashville tunesmith Josh Osborne was named songwriter of the year by the ASCAP Country Music Awards for the first time.

The Lee Brice hit “One of Them Girls” picked up a country song of the year trophy for co-writer Ashley Gorley.

Sony Music Publishing was named publisher of the year by ASCAP’s country wing for the first time since 2012.

Osborne earned the songwriter of the year honor by landing a formidable eight No. 1 songs during the period, including “7 Summers,” “Beers and Sunshine,” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ’90s,” “Happy Anywhere,” “Hard to Forget,” “How They Remember You,” “Next Girl” and “Nobody But You.”

Said George Strait, congratulating Osborne in a video that the songwriter was seen watching on a tablet: “I heard it’s on your bucket list for me to cut one of your songs. Well, let’s work on that. But in the meantime, I wanted to help you cross something else off your list.” While Osborne cried, his offscreen wife Toni’s voice proclaimed that the moment was “awesome,” a word echoed by a toddler, Indiana, entering the frame.

“I’ve never been vocal about chasing awards, but this is one I’ve been chasing my whole career,” Osborne said in an acceptance speech. In separate videos, Osborne was feted by Carly Pearce, Old Dominion, Darius Rucker, Sony Music Publishing CEO Rusty Gaston, Shane McAnally (who said “I believe you’re the best this town has ever seen”), and others.

Tribute was paid to Nashville trailblazer and former ASCAP Nashville head Connie Bradley , who died this year, in a five-minute video that included testimonials from Wynonna Judd, Trisha Yearwood, Amy Grant, ASCAP chairman Paul Williams and others.

“There will only be one Connie Bradley,” said Yearwood of the woman who spend more than three decades with ASCAP. “Connie was vibrant, fierce, a force of nature, and she was a leader. I looked up to Connie as a woman who made her name in this industry… She was a friend to chick singers and to artists all around. and she made you feel like she was happy to be in your presence all the time.”

Said Troy Tomlinson, chairman-CEO of Universal Music Publishing, in the tribute video, “When I think of Connie, F-words come to mind. No, not that one. Others like fighter, fierce, friend, fireball, and maybe the ultimate F-word, fearless. … Connie loved songwriters and she loved the publishers that advocated for the songwriters, and she would fight fearlessly for the rights of those two constituencies of hers. She may not have ever had children of her own, but the Nashville music community was a family to her. Songwriters were like her children.”

ASCAP’s three-day celebration of its country award winners, which will continue through Wednesday, will include performance videos of writer Chris August singing the Keith Urban single “God Whispered Your Name,” Madeline Merlo performing a Lady A hit she co-wrote, “Champagne Night,” and singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson doing her recent No. 1, “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

The ASCAP Country Awards are usually held in person two nights before the CMA Awards but, like the similar kudos from BMI and SESAC, went to a virtual presentation for the second year in a row.

The full winners’ list and further videos can be found at

www.ascap.com/countryawards21 .

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Characters Find Home at UMG’s 10:22PM; Cirkut Signs With UMPG

The Universal Music Group Web3 label 10:22PM, founded by Celine Joshua (a Variety Power of Women honoree this year), today announced the formation of KINGSHIP, a metaverse group consisting of four characters from the Bored Ape Yacht Club. The BAYC is among the most successful NFT collections to launch in the last year. First released as a set of 10,000 computer-generated cartoon ape avatars in April, a second set of Mutant Apes followed, selling out in less than an hour and generating more than $90 million in gross receipts. In September, a bundle of 101 Bored Apes went for $24...
MUSIC
Variety

Gavan O’Herlihy, Chuck Cunningham in ‘Happy Days,’ Dies at 70

Gavan O’Herlihy, best known for playing Richie and Joanie Cunningham’s disappearing brother Chuck on “Happy Days,” has died. He was 70. O’Herlihy died in Bath, England on Sept. 15, his brother, Cormac O’Herlihy, confirmed to Variety. A cause of death was not disclosed, but his brother confirmed that it was not COVID-19. After making an appearance on an episode of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1973, O’Herlihy broke out on “Happy Days” as Chuck, the eldest Cunningham sibling. Chuck was a high school jock and was almost always seen carrying a basketball. He was played by three different actors — Ric Carrott...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

KISS’ Gene Simmons Says Anyone ‘Willing to Walk Among Us Unvaccinated Is an Enemy’

KISS founder Gene Simmons has always had a sharp tongue, and he didn’t mince words during an appearance with host Steve Harkins on Talkshoplive’s Rock N’ Roll Channel when asked about his feelings regarding those who are still unvaccinated. “If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy,” he said, pointedly. Simmons — who was on hand to talk about the 45th anniversary of the classic KISS album “Destroyer” — took aim at those who refuse to take the vaccine in a sharply worded retort. “I don’t care about your political beliefs. You are not allowed to infect anybody just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton Bring Down the House at 2021 CMA Awards

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson gave a show-stopping performance at the 2021 CMA Awards, teaming up with multiple winner Chris Stapleton for a soulful medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine.” An unforgettable moment at the #CMAawards 😍 @ChrisStapleton and @IAMJHUD wrote history with this one! #iconic pic.twitter.com/Tr4CvDe3Ge — Country 107.3 (@Country1073) November 11, 2021 Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect, gave her first performance at the CMA Awards with Franklin’s arrangement of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life,” starting the song off low and slow before ramping it up with brassy horn hits and explosive vocal...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
George Strait
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Lee Brice
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Amy Grant
Person
Madeline Merlo
Person
Ashley Gorley
Washington Post

Inclusion at the CMAs? Sounds nice. So why that nasty cheer for Morgan Wallen?

Each year, the CMA Awards flash across television screens, trying to convince the unconvinced that country music is the people’s music. Lately, that task has felt more like damage control. It’s been an especially tumultuous year in Nashville, with some of country music’s biggest names speaking out against vaccine mandates, not to mention the industry’s newest superstar having been caught on camera saying a racial slur.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ascap#Music Award#Cma Awards#Ascap Country Awards#Sony Music Publishing#Old Dominion#Ascap Nashville
Rolling Stone

2021 CMA Awards: Country Music Tries to Forget a Really Bad Year

It’s become sort of a seasonal tradition for the Country Music Association to do something that makes people angry just before its annual November awards show. In 2017, there was the infamous entreaty to reporters to refrain from asking questions about gun control on the red carpet, while last year saw the optimistic promise — or veiled threat — of a “No Drama” show. And this year, there was Morgan Wallen and the possibility that a country star who was filmed saying the N-word back in February could actually win the CMA for Album of the Year. Fortunately he didn’t. And,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
mspmag.com

The Cross-Country Music of Singer-Songwriter Caitlyn Smith

On an early summer evening, lyrics fill the room and speak to a bigger truth:. where the world spins so much slower. Watch a sunset on the water. Yeah, it’s everything I need. Oh, the gold that I have been chasing. is in the wide, wide open spaces. Lift me...
MUSIC
www.ascap.com

2021 ASCAP Country Music Awards

Nashville's finest came out to celebrate the writers and publishers of country music’s biggest songs of 2020 at the 59th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards, held November 8-10 across all @ascap social media handles. Josh Osborne won his first Songwriter of the Year honor, Sony Music Publishing took Publisher of the Year and Ashley Gorley earned his second career Song of the Year award, for the anthemic Lee Brice single, "One of Them Girls." This year saw 18 songwriters win for the first time – a clear indication that country music continues to evolve and open its arms to new talent. We also paid tribute to the late Connie Bradley, the trailblazing head of ASCAP's Nashville office who opened doors for countless songwriters and women in the music business.
MUSIC
Daily Gate City

Brothers Osborne bring inclusivity to CMA Awards

Brothers Osborne have a message for fans at this year's CMA Awards: You're not alone and it gets better. They will perform their song “Younger Me," written after lead singer T.J. Osborne came out publicly as gay. Osborne said singing such a meaningful song at the awards show “transcends the awards itself.” (Nov. 8)
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy