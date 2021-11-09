CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Launches Prime Video Channels Bundle in Australia

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
Amazon Prime members in Australia will now be able to add twelve on-demand TV and streaming entertainment channels to their Prime Video subscription. Channels include Paramount Plus , Hayu, Starzplay, MGM, and AMC Plus.

The streamer’s initiative, which makes it more like a cable provider, is called Prime Video Channels. It has previously been launched in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Brazil, Austria, India, Italy, Japan, Canada, Mexico, France, and Spain.

The cheapest channel among the dozen represents an add-on of A$3.99 ($3) per month. All offer a seven-day free trial and anytime cancellation.

“We are simplifying our customers’ entertainment experience, making it even easier for them to select, subscribe, and enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies from top channel providers,” said Hushidar Kharas, head of Amazon Prime Video Australia.

“Our partnership with Prime Video Channels allows us to reach an even broader audience in Australia, while making it easy for Amazon Prime members to simply select and combine a mountain of entertainment on Paramount Plus,” said Kelly Day, president, streaming, ViacomCBS Networks International.

Prime Video Channels will be available via the existing Prime Video app to watch anytime, anywhere in Australia on supported smart TVs, Android mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and more.

Other channels available under Prime Video Channels include: drama series specialist Acorn TV; genre entertainment channel Shudder; LGBTQ streamer OUTtv; educational service The Great Courses; documentary and current affairs service iwonder; DocPlay, a standalone documentary service from Australian entertainment group Madman Entertainment; and Love Nature.

