Swedish fans will leave the Avicii Arena in Stockholm with their hearts broken today after G2 knocked out Ninjas in Pyjamas, the only Swedish team left in the tournament. The majority of the fans in the arena were cheering for NiP from the moment Hampus Poser’s troops entered the stage to the very end, at which time it had become clear G2 were going to win unless something magical happened. The French-Balkan lineup won in consecutive maps on Inferno and Mirage.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO