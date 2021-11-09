Julianne Hough Goes Sleek for a Workout in Snakeskin Print Sports Bra and Matching Leggings With Black Sneakers

Julianne Hough looked sleek in athleisure in her latest Instagram post.

Hough sported an Alo Yoga snakeskin printed set, which featured form-fitting leggings and a cropped sports bra top. For footwear, the 33-year-old wore a pair of black athletic sneakers with a thick white outer sole. In the video, Hough is seen doing a variation of exercise, including weight lifting, planking and push-ups.

She explained in her post that she injured her neck while shooting a deleted scene with Tom Cruise in “Rock of Ages.” The star explained how training with her friend Mark Pulse has helped her to strengthen her neck again.

The “Footloose” actress is no stranger to gym life; she joined forces with the Fit On app last year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram.

Although the “Safe Haven” star’s off-duty looks tend to consist of more athletically inclined apparel, including colorful leggings and sets, she is not afraid to go glam for special occasions. At the EMA Awards last month, she wore a dark orange midi dress by Aliette.

The long-sleeved number featured metallic hexagons, which were woven together to create an allover, geometric cutout effect . The look also featured a color-coordinated belt and pointed shoulders. Hough’s outfit was complete with a pair of nude-colored trendy square-toed mules with mesh straps and a triangular-shaped heel.

