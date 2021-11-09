CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Julianne Hough Goes Sleek for a Workout in Snakeskin Print Sports Bra and Matching Leggings With Black Sneakers

By Hanna McNeila
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVFoa_0cqez74e00

Julianne Hough looked sleek in athleisure in her latest Instagram post.

Hough sported an Alo Yoga snakeskin printed set, which featured form-fitting leggings and a cropped sports bra top.  For footwear, the 33-year-old wore a pair of black athletic sneakers with a thick white outer sole. In the video, Hough is seen doing a variation of exercise, including weight lifting, planking and push-ups.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough)

She explained in her post that she injured her neck while shooting a deleted scene with Tom Cruise in “Rock of Ages.” The star explained how training with her friend Mark Pulse has helped her to strengthen her neck again.

The “Footloose” actress is no stranger to gym life; she joined forces with the Fit On app last year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram.

Although the “Safe Haven” star’s off-duty looks tend to consist of more athletically inclined apparel, including colorful leggings and sets, she is not afraid to go glam for special occasions. At the EMA Awards last month, she wore a dark orange midi dress by Aliette.

The long-sleeved number featured metallic hexagons, which were woven together to create an allover, geometric cutout effect . The look also featured a color-coordinated belt and pointed shoulders. Hough’s outfit was complete with a pair of nude-colored trendy square-toed mules with mesh straps and a triangular-shaped heel.

See more of Julianne Hough’s style through the years .

Get energized in a pair of black sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZyZ4U_0cqez74e00

Buy Now: Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers, $170 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jE8C_0cqez74e00

Buy Now: Allbirds Women’s Tree Runners, $98

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xbmij_0cqez74e00

Buy Now: Adidas Ozelia Shoes, $100

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Serena Williams Gets All Dolled Up in a Embroidered Dress & Platforms Sandals for Gucci Love Parade

Gucci took over Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night for an extravagant show held on the iconic Walk of Fame. The star-studded event saw a bevy of famous faces flock to the front row, including tennis star Serena Williams, who was caught posing with Billie Eilish and Sienna Miller. As for Williams, the tennis pro herself posed for photos in the front row wearing a plunging black and beige color-blocked dress featuring intricate embroidery and bold feather sleeves that showed off her shoulders. For shoes, the 40-year-old Nike athlete added a pair of black leather platform sandals featuring a knot detail on the toe...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Saweetie Stares Down Halle Berry in a Catwoman Costume and Heeled Boots on TikTok

Saweetie just paid homage to the 2004 film “Catwoman” on TikTok—along with the film’s titular star—for Halloween. The “Icy Grl” rapper donned a replica of Halle Berry’s original costume for the action film, which was panned upon its release 17 years ago but has gained a strong following on social media this year. Her outfit included a pair of shredded leather pants, as well as a leather  bra top and crossed front straps. Naturally, her look was accessorized with Catwoman’s black cat mask and elbow-length gloves. @officialsaweetie had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it #halleberry...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Tom Cruise
Hello Magazine

Ciara showcases incredible figure in spectacular waist-cinching dress

Ciara had all eyes on her when she rocked up to an event in the most spectacular figure-hugging dress this week. The Level Up singer looked gorgeous at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Wednesday, wearing a beautiful Tom Ford dress that highlighted her insane figure. The frock hugged every inch of Ciara's curves thanks to its velvet corset-style belt that cinched in her waist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicole Richie Looks Sharp in Blazer, Skinny Jeans & Booties for Louis Vuitton Dinner Party

Nicole Richie attended a dinner hosted by Louis Vuitton in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. The event celebrated the brand’s third installment of the Artycapucines collection. The House of Harlow founder attended the launch with her husband, Joel Madden, in a structured look with autumnal colors. It was a smart fall-ready departure from Richie’s usual bohemian style; her closet boasts many wide leg pants and loose maxi dresses with varying prints. Richie paired black skinny jeans with a rust blazer over a cream button-down blouse, which was left undone to show hint of her bra. She accessorized with a chestnut leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bra#Fitness#Leggings#Snakeskin#Kinrgy#Orange Midi#Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers#Allbirds Women
Footwear News

Halle Berry Takes on Fall Style in Heeled Combat Boots & Bedazzled Baggy Jeans

Halle Berry is embracing comfortable fall fashion with her latest outfit. While out with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, on Tuesday, the “Catwoman” actress strutted down the streets of New York wearing a long textured brown coat that was complete with wide pockets. She complemented the jacket with bedazzled baggy jeans embellished with glittering rhinestones. Rolling up the cuffs, Berry showed off her laced black booties by Schutz that featured chunky 4-inch heels and lug soles. Her shoes, which retail for $158, are an apt choice as booties are a major fall staple. When it came to accessories, she kept it simple by only sporting a dainty gold necklace and a chunky gold ring on her right hand. The “Bruised” star styled her highlighted hair in loose waves as her bangs swept over her eyes. Berry has earned her style icon status ever since she stepped onto the scene in the 1980s. If you scroll through her Instagram account, you are likely to find some inspiration for your next look. She even goes back into the archives every now and then to reflect on some of her most memorable fashion moments. See more of Halle Berry’s style over the years. 
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Gives Her Gold Halter Top & Leggings Uniform a Fun Twist in Smiley Face Slippers

Simone Biles makes smiley slippers chic. The four-time gold medal Olympian posed with French gymnast Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos while both wearing matching athleisure-wear that featured a gold stretch halter top and matching leggings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos (@melanie_djds972) When it came down to the shoes, Biles sported a quirky pair of smiley face white slippers. Biles’ essential aesthetic consists of relaxed styles that align with her career and passions. Her personal tastes are on the pulse of being trendy while offering a comfy, efficient twist. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Beyoncé Brings Back an Iconic Hairstyle in Silky Slip Dress and Extra-Trendy Sandals in Italy With Jay-Z

Beyoncé’s latest look was sleek and silky — with a new hairstyle to match — for a date night in Italy. The “Flawless” singer’s latest outfit for an evening out with Jay-Z featured a draped silk dress by Saint Mojavi. The seafoam green Parla style featured a draped silhouette and a deep neckline. Always one for glamour, the musician accessorized with a crystal-covered clutch, oval-shaped sunglasses, large statement earrings and two diamond pendant necklaces. She also took the opportunity to share a new hairstyle featuring bangs, which she last wore in the mid-2010s during her “4” album era. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lizzo Adds Grunge Touches to a Pink Floral Bouffant Dress in Combat Boots & Leather Vest for Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Lizzo makes a bold statement with her latest flowy look. The “Truth Hurts” singer attended Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star induction in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday with singer Ciara, where she was spotted wearing an ensemble suitable for the smash hitmaker. Lizzo wore a black bouffant dress that featured a pink floral print across the dress. The garment also had puffy-sleeves that are trending right now, with celebs like Emma Roberts and Zoey Deutch sporting similar variations recently. When it came down to the shoes, Lizzo slipped on a pair of black combat boots that complemented her leather vest —...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Fringe Blue Dress At Gucci ‘Love Parade’ Show

After keeping a low profile for the last several weeks, Miley Cyrus resurfaced at the Gucci Love Parade live fashion show in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. Miley Cyrus was one of the celebrity guests in the front row at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Nov. 2. The singer wore a blue, fringed dress for the occasion. The ensemble had a feathered skirt that wrapped around Miley’s midsection, as well. To complete her night out look, Miley wore her hair in curls and styled in a half ponytail, with bangs hanging down on her forehead. She posed for solo photos, as well as pics with Billie Eilish, at the event. Her mom, Tish Cyrus, was also in attendance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goodhousekeeping.com

Julianne Hough Is a Dancing Fire Emoji in New Sheer Dress and Instagram Is Here for It

Time and time again, Julianne Hough proves that her style is pure fire. While visiting Qatar to celebrate Fashion Trust Arabia's third annual FTA Prize gala, which celebrates up-and-coming and established designers in the Middle East and North African region, the 33-year-old former Dancing With the Stars pro stunned in a sparkly silver Maison Valentino number. The Cinderella-esque gown featured soft crystals, sheer long sleeves and a gorgeous train. Julianne styled the dress with silver sandals and wore her hair long and wavy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Shows Off a Romantic Fall Outfit With Thigh-High Boots on ‘Rare Objects’ Set

Katie Holmes was photographed on the set of her new movie “Rare Objects” in New York City on Wednesday. Getting into character, she was dressed in a romantic fall look for the scene. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum, who is also directing the film, wore a velvety teal green coat over a black floral printed dress with billowy sleeves and a pair of black suede over-the-knee boots. The chic boots, which appeared to tie in the back, featured a rounded toe and high block heel. The 42-year-old “Batman Begins” actress also donned a few silver rings and multiple sets of hoop earrings during filming. Earlier in the day, while in director mode, Holmes was snapped wearing a pussy-bow blouse with boyfriend jeans and classic white sneakers. According to Variety, “Rare Objects” follows the story of a young woman, who will be played by Julia Mayorga, that begins working at an antique store in an effort to rebuild her life following a traumatic past. Holmes co-wrote the screenplay of the film, which is based on a novel of the same name by Kathleen Tessar. Click through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ glam street style over the years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Brings Back 2000s R&B in Leather Crop Top, Jogger Jeans & Big Toe Sandals

Gabrielle Union threw it back to the early 2000s as she channeled the classic R&B music videos from the decade. Promoting her new New York & Co. collection on Instagram last night, the “Being Mary Jane” star went retro-chic in a faux-leather crop top — currently on sale for $56 discounted from $80. The sleek piece came matched to jogger-style jeans from the collab, also on sale for just $35 at NYandCompany.com. On her feet, the throwback appeal continued with big toe sandals. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy